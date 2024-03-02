LEXINGTON, Ky. -- College basketball's most entertaining thrill ride was back at it on Saturday at Rupp Arena.

After allowing Arkansas to score at will for most of the first 32 minutes of play, Kentucky rallied from nine points down and surged past upset-minded Arkansas, 111-102.

The No. 16 Wildcats went on a 34-16 run to close out the game, making 10 of their final 14 shots from the field. Freshman guard Rob Dillingham scored 11 of his 15 points and dished out four assists during the decisive stretch to send the Big Blue faithful home happy.

"You got to have supreme conﬁdence that, even if I miss two, I'm making the next two or I'm making a game-winner," Kentucky head coach John Calipari said of Dillingham's ability to turn it on at any point, even if his shot has been off earlier in the game.

“He’s an NBA draft pick," Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman said of Dillingham. "He’s fast, he makes really difficult shots."

It was one of several standout performances for Kentucky (21-8, 11-5 SEC) which got double-figure scoring from seven different players. Senior guard Antonio Reeves led the Cats with 22 points, followed by DJ Wagner (19), Dillingham (15), Aaron Bradshaw (15), Zvonimir Ivisic (12), Reed Sheppard (10), and Justin Edwards (10).

The Cats shot 57% from the field, went 9-of-20 from the arc, and made 34 of 42 free throws to post their sixth 100-point game of the season and their second in the last three games.

Arkansas (14-15, 5-11 SEC) shot close to 70% from the field deep into the second half, but finished 3-for-12 during UK's decisive run.

The Razorbacks wasted a brilliant effort from grad senior guard Khalif Battle, who scored a game-high 34 points on 8-of-16 shooting from the field and a 17-of-18 day at the line. Junior guard Tramon Mark added 23 for Arkansas.

"I’m not sure that I’ve been around a team that played this hard, went 27-28 from the foul line, had 10 steals, 13 assists, and come away with a loss," Musselman said, "but you’re talking about a Kentucky team that can win a National Championship and playing in their building.”

*****

In this "Rapid Recap" feature, we touch on some quick-hitters from the UK victory..

KEY MOMENT:

Trailing 88-81 with just under seven minutes remaining, Rob Dillingham scored or assisted on 16 straight points as Kentucky pulled away for the win. His lob to Justin Edwards for a dunk at the 4:45 mark gave the Wildcats the lead for good at 93-92.

GAME BALL:

Rob Dillingham, Kentucky -- The dynamic freshman guard saved his best for last, scoring 11 of his 15 points and dishing out four of his five assists in the final eight minutes of play.

BY THE NUMBERS:

1st - Time the Wildcats have had two players listed at 7-feet or taller on the roster each score 12 or more points. (Aaron Bradshaw 15, Zvonimir Ivisic 12)

5 - Straight SEC games with 20-plus points for UK guard Antonio Reeves, the first time a Wildcat has done that since Jamal Murray had 10 straight in the 2015-16 season.

6th - Time in school history that UK has placed seven players in double-figure scoring. It's the first time since Feb. 19, 2005, in a 94-78 win over Mississippi State.

34-27 - Rebounding advantage for the Cats, led by nine from Zvonimir Ivisic.

36-14 - Kentucky's all-time record against Arkansas, including three straight wins.

54 - Points from the UK bench.

1971 - The last time Kentucky had 111 or more points in back-to-back home games.

QUOTABLE:

"They broke us down and went and got baskets. We just happen to score more than them today." -- UK head coach John Calipari on the high-scoring shootout.

UP NEXT:

Kentucky returns to action on Wednesday against Vanderbilt in the home finale at Rupp Arena. Tipoff for the Wildcats and Commodores is at 9 p.m. ET on the SEC Network. Vandy (8-21, 3-13 SEC) is coming off a 75-61 loss to LSU on Saturday in Nashville.