Trailing by two and down to its final out in the ninth inning Friday, Kentucky got a three-run home run from Ryan Nicholson to spark a 12-11 comeback victory in the series opener at Florida.

It marked Nicholson's team-leading 16th long ball of the season and his second late in Friday's game at Condron Ballpark in Gainesville. The grad senior first baseman also had a two-run blast in the eighth inning that helped pull the Wildcats, once trailing 5-1, within one.

All part of a day of clutch at-bats for No. 4 Kentucky (36-10, 19-6 SEC) which scored three runs in the eighth, three runs in the ninth, and three runs in the 10th inning to finally put away the pesky Gators and remain atop the league standings.

In addition to Nicholson's first homer in the eighth, the Cats got a two-out, pinch-hit RBI double from freshman Eli Small to tie the game at 6-6.

Florida responded with two runs in the bottom of the eighth to reclaim the lead.

In the ninth, Kentucky's Nick Lopez and Mitchell Daly drew two-out walks before Nicholson's blast to take a 9-8 lead.

Once again, the Gators rallied. Florida got three straight two-out singles in the bottom of the ninth to tie the game at 9-9 and send it to extra innings.

In the 10th, Kentucky's James McCoy and Devin Burkes sandwiched being hit by pitches around a walk to Emilien Pitre to load the bases with two outs. Lopez delivered a three-run double down the right-field line to give the Cats just enough scoring to hang on.

Florida (24-24, 10-15 SEC) hit a pair of solo home runs in the bottom of the 10th to make matters dicey, but Ryan Hagenow came out of the UK bullpen to induce a game-ending double play for his second save of the season.

Ryan Waldschmidt and McCoy each had three hits to pace the Cats, while Nicholson had five RBI on his two long balls.

Six UK pitchers saw action. Starter Trey Pooser worked six innings, allowing four earned runs on five hits and three walks. The senior right-hander struck out five. Johnny Hummel (3-0) earned the win despite blowing the save opportunity in the bottom of the ninth and allowing two home runs in the 10th.

Kentucky survived a four-homer night by the Gators, including the 28th of the season by first baseman Jac Caglianone, a top MLB prospect, and two by shortstop Colby Shelton.

Florida also burned through six pitchers in the series opener. Starter Pierce Coppola lasted only 2.2 innings, despite being the Gators' most effective arm of the night. He allowed one run (unearned) on four hits and a walk while striking out three. Cade Fisher (3-3) took the loss after allowing three runs in the 10th inning.

Kentucky improved to 18-5 on the season against Quad 1 opponents, the highest win total in the nation.

The series resumes on Saturday at Noon ET.



