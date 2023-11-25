Kentucky's fifth straight victory in the Governor's Cup game required major contributions from some of the Wildcats' stars, plays that had largely eluded them during the second half of a difficult season.

Running back Ray Davis had 137 total yards and scored three touchdowns, wide receiver Barion Brown returned a kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown, and outside linebacker JJ Weaver recorded eight tackles, two fumble recoveries, and a sack as Kentucky came from behind to stun No. 10 Louisville 38-31 on Saturday at L&N Stadium.

"We needed our best players to step up and make big plays today," Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops said. "And they did."

Weaver earned the Howard Schnellenberger MVP award for his huge performance on the defensive side of the ball, which helped the Cats rally twice from a 10-point deficit.

"This means a lot," Weaver said. "I've gone through a lot of adversity all my life, even here at UK, and I've been praying about this last game a lot. I talked to Coach Stoops this week about losing my best friend, and I just played this game for him.

"It's a blessing. All thanks to God and my teammates."

Added Stoops: "I was so happy for JJ. He and I had a one-on-one in my office this week because he looked a little down, a little depressed. I'm like, man, keep your head held high. You've gone through a lot, but you've done a lot of good things. Keep smiling, and let's go finish this."

Weaver and the Cats did just that, closing the regular season at 7-5 while playing spoiler to a 10-2 Louisville squad that had outside hopes of crashing the College Football Playoff.

Kentucky trailed 17-7 early in the third quarter, and it appeared the Cardinals were poised to break the game open at a raucous L&N Stadium. But the Cats' Brown returned a kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown to re-energize his team.

"The kickoff return was explosive. Gave us a little juice... that was the spark that we needed," Stoops said.

From there, the Cats scored on four of their next five possessions. Devin Leary connected with Ray Davis on a 20-yard touchdown pass, Alex Raynor kicked a 46-yard field goal, and Leary found Davis again on a 20-yard pass to give Kentucky its first lead of the day at 31-24 with 8:37 remaining.

Louisville tied it up at 31-31 on a 21-yard, fourth-down pass from Jack Plummer to Ahmari Huggins-Bruce with 2:33 to go.

It didn't last long.

The Cats needed only four plays to get back in the end zone as Davis ripped off a 15-yard run, Leary connected with Brown on a 23-yard pass, and Davis scored on a 37-yard touchdown run with 1:02 remaining for what proved to be the decisive points.

Louisville had one last shot, but Plummer's pass from the Kentucky 39 with two seconds left was intercepted by UK safety Jordan Lovett in the end zone.

"We just kept on grinding, kept on banging," Stoops said.

*****

In this "Rapid Recap" feature, we touch on some quick-hitters from the UK victory...

KEY MOMENT:

Louisville appeared to deliver a statement drive to begin the second half, marching 75 yards on 15 plays and eating up more than nine minutes off the clock to extend its lead to 17-7. But Kentucky's Barion Brown ran the ensuing kickoff back 100 yards to instantly get the Wildcats back in the game. UK had only 97 yards of total offense to that point in the game, so it felt like the outcome was hanging in the balance on that possession. He took the pressure off by taking it to the house, and the Cats played much looser from that point forward.

GAME BALL:

JJ Weaver, Kentucky -- There were several candidates for this honor -- UK doesn't win without Ray Davis or Barion Brown coming up big, either -- but we'll go with the official Howard Schnellenberger MVP recipient. The Louisville native may have saved his best performance for his final game as a Wildcat (pending his bowl game decision). He recorded eight tackles, two fumble recoveries, a forced fumble, and a sack to help UK win its fifth straight Governor's Cup game.

BY THE NUMBERS:

0 - Penalties by Kentucky.

1st - Player in the SEC, UK running back Ray Davis, to have a 1,000-yard rushing season for two different teams in the league.

5 - The longest winning streak by the Wildcats in the Governor's Cup series since it was renewed in 1994. UK now leads the all-time series 20-15.

20 - Touchdowns scored by UK running back Ray Davis this season, a new single-season school record. He scored three today (one rushing, two receiving) to break Benny Snell's previous mark of 19.

38 on 47 - Points and total plays run by the Cats on the day.

2002 - The last time that UK scored 31 points in the second half of a road game. The previous occasion came at Florida.

QUOTABLE:

"There was no quit in us. We came out here looking for a fight." -- UK running back Ray Davis

UP NEXT:

Kentucky awaits its bowl game designation after finishing the regular season at 7-5. Many analysts are projecting the Duke's Mayo Bowl in Charlotte, N.C. It will mark the Cats' eighth consecutive appearance in a bowl game having won four of the last five.