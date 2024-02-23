Kentucky's defense has not played to its lofty expectations in the opening days of the college baseball season.

After winning despite committing four errors and a few other plays that could have been ruled as such on Tuesday night against Morehead State, the Wildcats were not as fortunate in their opening game at the Karbach Round Rock Classic in Texas.

Kentucky was charged with three more defensive miscues in suffering its first loss of the season, a 6-4 setback to Washington State on Friday in the four-team event at Dell Diamond.

The Wildcats (4-1) did not play well in any phase of the game, collecting only two hits while allowing eight hits, six walks and two hit batsmen to the Cougars to go along with the three errors.

Nate Swarts' two-run triple highlighted a three-run fourth inning for Washington State (4-1). The Cougars added an unearned run in the fifth and two insurance runs in the eighth on back-to-back bases-loaded walks to their 8- and 9-hole hitters.

Grant Taylor (2-0) tossed six innings of one-run baseball for Washington State. He allowed just one hit and two walks. Ryan Orr and Andrew Baughn worked the next 1.1 innings before Chase Grillo picked up his first save for the Cougars.

Grillo put the first two UK batters on in the bottom of the ninth, but he got out of the jam with a pop-up, a strikeout, and another strikeout against the top of the Cats' order.

Travis Smith (1-1) started and took the loss for Kentucky. The sophomore right-hander allowed four runs (three earned) on six hits and three walks while striking out five.

The Round Rock Classic resumes on Saturday with UK facing Texas State at 5 p.m. ET.



