The No. 12/15 Kentucky Wildcats run-ruled the Miami (OH) Redhawks 9-1 with a dominant display of hitting during its home opener Tuesday evening at John Cropp Stadium.

The Wildcats (16-7) shredded the Redhawks entire pitching rotation of Brianna Pratt (4-5), Taylor Raithe and Courtney Viestra for 11 hits, four of which went for extra bases.

The Cats currently rank in the middle of the SEC team rankings for hitting, but that provides a cloak of deception for how they have performed at the bat.

"Our offense is rollin' right now," Kentucky head coach Rachel Lawson said after the game.

Kentucky has hung five or more runs on opponents during their seven-game winning streak.

The team's momentum at the plate goes back to last year's NCAA Tournament.

"Last year's team ended up being great," Lawson said. "Our regional and super regional offense was very solid. I feel like this team has been able to take that momentum and bring it into this year."

Lawson said that Jenny Schaper is the player that gets the Cats moving on offense.

The senior spearheaded the Cats attack by going 2-of-4 at the plate with five RBI. Schaper took the Redhawks deep twice: a leadoff solo shot in the bottom of the 1st inning and a no-doubt grand slam in the bottom of the 3rd. The twin round-trippers brings her total to five on the season.

Schaper's first dinger was the difference maker in the game.

"We had a freshman on the mound, and she was a little bit tight...Of course, Schaper getting up there and getting a home run just calmed the situation down," Lawson said.

The freshman in question, Tatum Spangler, had a rough opening frame. She gave up a triple and a walk to the first two batters she faced. Then the Redhawks Ashton Slone ripped an RBI double.

After forcing a groundout, Tatum hit a batter to load the bases before inducing a threat-killing double play.

The Cats four-run rally in the bottom half of the inning, especially Schaper's blast, calmed Spangler's nerves.

"I thanked her (Schaper) a million times," Spangler said with a smile about her upperclassmen.

Spangler felt "comfortable and confident" after her rocky start. She didn't allow another run and gave up just two more hits. The Nevada native retired the final 10 batters she faced.

Schaper gushed about Spangler after the game.

"Tatum is awesome," she said. "She's coming in as a freshman on a big stage--this was the home opener--I knew her adrenaline was pretty high, and her nerves were kickin' in, but I was really impressed about how she was able to settle in and win us this game.

After Schaper tied the game in the bottom of the 1st, Kentucky took the lead on an infield single by senior Abbey Cheek. Sophomore Mallory Peyton plated Cheek later in the inning with a single to right field.

Kayla Kowalik added a run in the bottom of the second with a two-out double. Kowalik also notched another double, the game-clincher, in the bottom of the 5th.

The Wildcats play game two of a five-game homestand tomorrow at 2 p.m. against the Syracuse Orange. Admission to the game is free.