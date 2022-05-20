 CatsIllustrated - Cats split doubleheader with Auburn, keep hopes alive
{{ timeAgo('2022-05-20 20:38:03 -0500') }} baseball Edit

Cats split doubleheader with Auburn, keep hopes alive

Kentucky second baseman Daniel Harris tried to turn a double play as Auburn's Sonny DiChiara came in with his cleats high during Friday's doubleheader at Kentucky Proud Park.
Kentucky second baseman Daniel Harris tried to turn a double play as Auburn's Sonny DiChiara came in with his cleats high during Friday's doubleheader at Kentucky Proud Park. (Jeff Drummond/Cats illustrated)
Jeff Drummond • CatsIllustrated
Managing Editor
@JDrumUK
Joined the Cats Illustrated staff in the summer of 2017. Veteran reporter and photographer who has covered UK sports dating back to 1987.

LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Kentucky placed itself in a good position to secure a spot in the upcoming SEC Tournament by splitting a doubleheader with No. 18 Auburn on Friday at Kentucky Proud Park.

The Wildcats were impressive in the opener, cruising to a 5-1 victory. The Tigers evened the series up with a 6-3 win in the second game, setting up a decisive finale on Saturday at KPP.

Kentucky (29-24, 11-18 SEC) can clinch a spot in the SEC Tournament with a win. If the Cats lose, they may need some help from either Missouri losing at Georgia or Alabama being swept by Arkansas, which has won the first two games of the series.


