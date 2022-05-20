Cats split doubleheader with Auburn, keep hopes alive

LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Kentucky placed itself in a good position to secure a spot in the upcoming SEC Tournament by splitting a doubleheader with No. 18 Auburn on Friday at Kentucky Proud Park.

The Wildcats were impressive in the opener, cruising to a 5-1 victory. The Tigers evened the series up with a 6-3 win in the second game, setting up a decisive finale on Saturday at KPP.

Kentucky (29-24, 11-18 SEC) can clinch a spot in the SEC Tournament with a win. If the Cats lose, they may need some help from either Missouri losing at Georgia or Alabama being swept by Arkansas, which has won the first two games of the series.



