LEXINGTON, Ky. -- After sputtering for almost the entire first half, Kentucky's offense finally got on track with a touchdown just before halftime and mounted three consecutive scoring drives to open the second half to gradually pull away for a 28-17 win over upset-minded Eastern Kentucky on Saturday at Kroger Field.

Preseason All-American specialist Barion Brown injected some life into the Wildcats with a 36-yard punt return with 48 seconds remaining in the first half. On the next play, UK quarterback Devin Leary found receiver Tayvion Robinson for a 24-yard touchdown pass to tie the game at 7.

Leary connected with Robinson and Brown for touchdown strikes of 6 and 13 yards in the third quarter, and after EKU got back in the game at 21-17, the transfer quarterback found running back Ray Davis on a 24-yard touchdown pass to seal the victory in the fourth quarter.

"The offense struggled a little bit in the first half, (but) to get the punt return at the end of the first half and another big play for the special teams and get the seven points I thought was really big," Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops said.

"(Leary) calmed down and made much better throws in the second half."

Leary passed for 299 yards and matched his career-high with four touchdowns as Kentucky moved to 2-0 on the season. Robinson hauled in six passes for 136 yards and two scores.

Despite a spirited effort, EKU dropped to 0-2. Parker McKinney passed for a touchdown and rushed for a score to lead the Colonels.

"Obviously disappointed in the outcome of the game but very pleased with how our team came in and competed," said EKU head coach Walt Wells, whose team suffered a 66-13 loss last week at Cincinnati. "We always talk about compete, don’t compare and don’t watch the scoreboard, and I think our guys did a great job at that.

"Made some improvements from week one to week two, but still made too many mistakes to beat a really good football team. Make no mistake about it, friendships aside, this is a good football team that we played today."

*****

In this "Rapid Recap" feature, we touch on some quick-hitters from the UK victory..

KEY MOMENT:

With just 48 seconds remaining in the first half, EKU chose to punt to UK's preseason All-American return specialist Barion Brown. The decision came back to haunt the Colonels, leading 7-0 at the time, as Brown returned the punt 36 yards deep into EKU territory. Kentucky quarterback Devin Leary found Tayvion Robinson on the next play from scrimmage for a 24-yard touchdown pass to get the Cats even at the half. The play seemed to ignite the sputtering UK offense, which scored TDs on its next three possessions to take control of the game.

GAME BALL:

Tayvion Robinson, Kentucky -- The senior wideout provided the offensive spark the Cats desperately needed late in the first half. He finished tied for the team lead with six catches (on six targets) for 136 yards (90 YAC) and two scores.

BY THE NUMBERS:

3 - Consecutive games by the Kentucky defense holding the opponent under 100 yards rushing. It's the first time since 2017 that both of the first two opponents have been held under 100.

4 - Passing touchdowns for Kentucky quarterback Devin Leary.

5.0 - Yards per rushing attempt by the Cats.

6 of 12 - EKU third-down conversion rate. Two weeks in a row that UK has allowed the opponent to convert 50% or better.

10 - Penalties on the day for 70 yards assessed to Kentucky.

2000 - The last season UK had a quarterback throw a TD pass in each of the first two games.

QUOTABLE:

"To quit looking at the scoreboard and play the game, play one play at a time." -- Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops on what he told his team at halftime.

UP NEXT:

Kentucky returns to action next week in another non-conference matchup against Akron at Kroger Field. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 ET on ESPNU. The Zips (0-1) are playing Morgan State at the time of this report being published. They lost 24-21 to Temple in Week 1.