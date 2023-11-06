LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Playing "random" isn't a new concept for Kentucky head coach John Calipari, but he may finally have the team to match the blueprint in his mind.

Five players scored in double figures and two others came close to joining them as the No. 16 Wildcats put their impressive balance on display in an 86-46 win over New Mexico State to open the season at Rupp Arena.

Four members of Kentucky's latest No. 1 recruiting class reached double figures, led by Rob Dillingham with 17 points, D.J. Wagner with 13, Justin Edwards with 12, and Reed Sheppard with 12.

Grad senior guard Antonio Reeves added 11 points for the Cats, while fellow grad senior Tre Mitchell chipped with nine points, nine rebounds, and a team-high five assists playing the 5 in UK's small but skilled lineup.

All part of the random plan, the UK boss said.

"When you have five guys that can all pass, dribble, and shoot, you can play random," Calipari said. "When you have two or three, you can't. You gotta have five... We are spacing the court and we are playing off of one another."

"Playing freely, cutting, not standing in one spot," Dillingham said when asked what random basketball meant to him. "Playing for each other."

Kentucky (1-0) had six different players knock down a 3-pointer, seven dish out an assist, and seven record a steal. The Cats had 17 assists and only six turnovers on the offensive end of the floor while forcing 18 turnovers and scoring 25 points in transition off their defense.

"They’re an elite transition offensive team," said New Mexico State head coach Jason Hooten, noting that what makes the Cats so difficult to defend is having multiple players able to push the ball on the break.

"Everyone can run," Sheppard said. "And everyone can dribble, pass, and shoot... We've got a lot of good things that can come out of fast-break situations."

The Cats led only 37-29 at the half but opened the second half with an 11-4 spurt and outscored the Aggies 49-17 after the break. They closed the game on a 17-0 run.

New Mexico State (0-1), which has no players or coaches who were part of last year's team following a season of off-court controversy, was led by guards Jaylin Jackson-Posey and Christian Cook with 10 points apiece. The Aggies were held to 32% shooting from the field.

*****

In this "Rapid Recap" feature, we touch on some quick-hitters from the UK victory...

KEY MOMENT:

The Cats came out smoking to begin the second half, pushing a seven-point lead to 24 in the blink of an eye. Underscoring the night's balance theme, six different players each scored during the opening spurt. A seventh later joined the fray. A fast-break "hoop and the harm" bucket by Rob Dillingham gave UK a 59-35 lead before the Aggies knew what hit them.

GAME BALL:

Reed Sheppard, Kentucky - In just 17 minutes off the bench, the former North Laurel standout and UK legacy recruit stuffed the stat sheet with 12 points, five rebounds, two assists, two steals, and two blocked shots, playing without a turnover. He also helped create the best fan explosion of the night when D.J. Wagner hustled to save a ball from going out of bounds and found Sheppard streaking down the court for a two-handed slam reminiscent of his father, former Wildcat star Jeff Sheppard.

BY THE NUMBERS:

2-0 - Kentucky leads the series against New Mexico State. The previous matchup was an 82-60 UK win in the 1999 NCAA Tournament in New Orleans.

24-6 - Kentucky edge in points off turnovers.

36 - Points off the UK bench.

87th - Double-figure scoring game of UK guard Antonio Reeves' career.

90-0 - UK's record under John Calipari when holding the opponent under 55 points.

100-21 - The Wildcats' record in season openers.

QUOTABLE:

"I just think we're playing really good together. We all really like each other. We're moving the ball, making the right plays, we're running, talking on defense, just everything because we're really close and enjoy being with each other, whether it's on or off the court." -- UK freshman guard Reed Sheppard

UP NEXT:

Kentucky returns to action Friday at Rupp Arena against Texas A&M-Commerce (0-1). The Lions lost 78-46 to Texas A&M on Monday night in College Station. Tipoff will be 7 p.m. ET with broadcast on the SEC Network-Plus.