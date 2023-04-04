Kentucky's 2022 season underscored the importance of having a reliable backup quarterback ready to play.

The Wildcats' starter, Will Levis, spent most of the season hobbled due to an assortment of injuries.

Although he fought through the pain to play in 11 of 12 regular-season games, Levis was unable to go in a key Oct. 8 matchup against SEC East rival South Carolina, and ultimately opted out of the Cats' Music City Bowl matchup against Iowa in order to focus on getting fully healthy for the NFL Draft process.

Kentucky lost both of those games, managing only 14 points in eight quarters. Redshirt freshman Kaiya Sheron got the starting nod against the Gamecocks, while freshman Destin Wade was the suprise choice against the Hawkeyes.

They, along with junior Deuce Hogan, are back this spring competing for another look as the Cats' backup after UK signed the top quarterback available in the transfer portal, Devin Leary from NC State.

The talented Leary, however, has a history of bad luck with injuries. He was limited to six games last season due to a torn pectoral muscle, and in 2020 he played in just four games before suffering a broken tibula.

"It's huge for one of those guys to step up," Kentucky offensive coordinator Liam Coen said after Tuesday's practice at the Joe Craft Football Training Center. "Obviously, I have familiarity with Kaiya. He kinda knows some of these things that we're doing offensively. But now it's about putting you in those positions and those situations, how do you react in a live-game situation?"

Sheron, a former Somerset High School standout who signed with UK during Coen's previous stint in Lexington, played in four games last season, completing 17 of 29 passes for 187 yards and two touchdowns with one interception.

But it was Wade who got the nod in the Music City Bowl against Iowa, perhaps partly due to his running ability behind a UK offensive line that allowed more sacks (46) than only two other Division I programs last season. The former Tennessee "Mr. Football" went 16-of-30 for 98 yards and was intercepted twice against the Hawkeyes, who boasted one of the nation's top defensive units.

Hogan also saw limited action in the bowl game, completing six of seven passes for 19 yards.

"We're working on getting those other guys some reps," Coen said. "Kaiya, obviously, I know he can execute the offense in a lot of ways. Now, it's just trying to see, alright, Destin and Deuce, and seeing those guys a little bit more in those competitive situations with the second group, to be able to get those guys some more meaningful reps."

The extra reps are helping.

"My knowledge of the game has really grown since I first got here," Sheron said.

Now, the former state champion is trying to assert himself more as a leader on this level. Coen says he has stressed that a quarterback must carry himself with a certain demeanor in order to get his teammates to follow.

"I've always been like, 'I talk with my play,'" Sheron said. "Not being able to do that is sometimes hard, but something that I'm working on. I've definitely gotten a lot better since freshman year, just rallying my guys behind me as I rally myself internally. I gotta be able to bring guys along with me."

In a Saturday scrimmage that was largely dominated by the UK defense, Wade was the only quarterback to get the offense into the end zone. He led a late drive that culminated in a short touchdown pass to running back Dee Beckwith to close out the scrimmage.

Said Wade: "I just felt confident going into it, just playing ball and having fun."

"I thought Destin did a really nice job at the end of the scrimmage," Coen said. "He gave us life in terms of some of the throws that he made, the decisions that he made. He made 'em fast, gave us that last drive that led us to a touchdown.

"What I said to these guys is who knows what that scrimmage or game is like? That could have been a 10-3 ballgame that we're down. And we go down and score right there to go 10-10 to give us a chance to go to overtime or a two-point play. It's just about how they finish. I was happy with how Destin did that. I think he's strung together a few good days."



