Zack Thompson proved to be up to the challenge once again as the Kentucky ace shut down a potent Arkansas lineup on Sunday and helped the Wildcats salvage the series finale against the No. 5 Razorbacks.

The junior All-American left-hander struck out 11 over 6.1 innings on the mound in a 4-3 victory that kept the Cats from being swept at Kentucky Proud Park.

Thompson (5-1) allowed just three runs despite not having his typical command. He walked six batters and surrendered five hits. Carson Coleman picked up his fourth save of the season by recording he final two outs of the game.

It marked UK's fourth win over a Top 10 opponent in an otherwise frustrating season that has seen Nick Mingione's club play the most games (30) against RPI Top 30 opponents. More importantly, it kept the Cats in the hunt for one of the final SEC Tournament berths.

Kentucky (23-24, 6-18 SEC) got back to back home runs from Coltyn Kessler and Ryan Shinn in the second inning, and Elliott Curtis went deep in the fourth inning to provide the offensive punch.

Arkansas (37-11,17-6 SEC) won Sunday's first game 9-1, highlighted by home runs from Dominic Fletcher and Christian Franklin and a strong pitching performance from freshman left-hander Patrick Wicklander (5-1).

Storms in Lexington forced Game 2 to be postponed on Saturday.

The Cats play host No. 19 Indiana on Tuesday night at 7 p.m. ET on the SEC Network before traveling to South Carolina for a three-game series beginning Friday night in Columbia.