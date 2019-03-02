Kentucky senior Abbey Cheek hit her way into the record books in the team's 10-0 run-ruled win over the St. Louis Billikens on the opening day of the "Coach B" Classic in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

The hard-hitting South Carolinian finished 3-of-3 at the plate with three RBI, earning her the program lead with 162 for her career, passing current UK graduate assistant Brittany Cervantes. Cheek currently trails Cervantes by seven home runs (48-41) in the career record category.

The No. 17 Wildcats (10-7) took the lead in the top of the 1st inning when Cheek singled to left field driving in two runs in the process. Junior Alex Martens plated Cheek with a single later in the frame.

Martens homered in two more runs for the Cats in the top of the 4th. The blast was her fourth of the season and second hit of the contest.

Freshman Kayla Kowalik finished 2-of-3 at the plate with an RBI.

The Wildcats finished with ten hits in the stat column. They added runs in the top of the 2nd and 3rd innings, one before Martens' shot in the 4th and two more in the top of the 5th.

The Billikens (2-8) never seriously threatened the Wildcats, mainly in part to the stellar work of UK's two freshman pitchers.

Tatum Spangler (1-0) and Meghan Schorman combined to toss the five-inning shutout. The pair gave up two hits and struck out five batters while walking two. The victory was Spangler’s first in the circle at UK.