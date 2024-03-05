Kentucky hit for the cycle in a five-run third inning and got a shutout from its pitching staff on Tuesday in a 10-0 run-rule victory over Eastern Kentucky.

The Wildcats got a single from Ryan Waldschmidt, a double from Kyuss Garrett, a triple from Lukas Schramm, and a three-run homer by Nick Lopez in the decisive third inning that broke up a scoreless game at Kentucky Proud Park.

The game ended in the bottom of the seventh as Reuben Church, who had been hit by a pitch to start the inning, came around to score on an EKU error to make it 10-0 and trigger the run rule.

Eight different Cats had one hit, including the second home run of the season for redshirt freshman catcher Austin Fawley. Lopez and Ethan Hindle drove in three and two runs, respectively.

Kentucky (11-1) also got a strong start from redshirt freshman Drew Lafferty (1-0). The redshirt freshman right-hander tossed five scoreless innings, allowing only two hits, no walks, and striking out five en route to his first collegiate victory.

Meanwhile, the Cats' bullpen continued their recent domination, extending a scoreless innings streak to 19.2. Hayden Smith and Zach Hise each tossed a clean frame for UK.

The Colonels (2-10) were held to just three baserunners on the day.

Lefthander Quinton Hall (0-3) started and took the loss for EKU, allowing five runs on five hits and two walks over 2.2 innings on the mound.

The two teams will meet again on Wednesday in Richmond. First pitch at Turkey Hughes Field is slated for 6:30 p.m. ET.