With Southeastern Conference play looming just around the corner, Kentucky is building some strong momentum.

The Wildcats rolled to their 10th consecutive win on Sunday, blasting Southern Illinois 21-3 to cap a three-game sweep in Carbondale, Ill.

Kentucky (14-2) used a 14-run fifth inning to fuel the blowout. The 21 total runs were the most by the Cats in a game since the 2018 season.

First baseman Hunter Gilliam continued his hot week with three more hits, including two doubles, and a career-high five RBI. He finished the week with 13 hits and 11 RBI.

Infielder Emilien Pitre reached base five times on a three-hit day with a pair of doubles and four runs scored. Catcher Devin Burkes and outfielder Ryan Waldschmidt each homered for the Cats.

Zack Lee (3-0) started on the mound for UK, holding the Salukis to just three runs on five hits. Evan Byers, Austin Strickland, and Zach Hise worked the final three innings of the run-rule game without allowing a run.

Southern Illinois dropped to 6-10 on the season.

Kentucky returns to action Tuesday at home against Indiana. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET. The game will be streamed on SECNN+. That game will serve as the final tune-up for SEC play, which opens against Mississippi State on Friday at KPP.



