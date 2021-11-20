Cats romp over New Mexico State on Senior Day

LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Kentucky got just about everything it wanted out of Saturday's "Senior Day" home finale at Kroger Field.

The Wildcats rolled up a season-high 707 yards of total offense and sent several of their seniors out on a high note in a 56-16 romp over New Mexico State.

Seniors Josh Ali and Justin Rigg, who have helped lead UK to five straight bowl seasons, each caught a pair of touchdown passes from Will Levis to highlight the blowout.

Levis, a junior quarterback, completed 21 of 31 passes for a season-high 416 yards passing and four touchdowns. Eight of those completions went to junior receiver Wan'Dale Robinson for 181 yards. Ali had seven receptions for 164 yards.

The Cats (8-3, 5-3 SEC) also rushed for 248 yards, including Chris Rodriguez's seventh 100-yard effort of the season. The junior tailback had 119 yards on 16 carries and scored a touchdown.

"Happy for the seniors. It was important to send them out the right way," UK head coach Mark Stoops said.

The day started on a bumpy note for the Cats. New Mexico State took advantage of a bad snap over the head of Levis on UK's first possession and linebacker Trevor Brohard returned the fumble 25 yards for a touchdown to put the Aggies up 7-0.

Kentucky scored on three of its next four possessions, however, to take command of the game. Rigg caught a 32-yard touchdown pass from Levis to tie the game, cornerback Quandre Mosley returned an interception 38 yards for a touchdown, and Rodriguez scored on a 6-yard run to put the Cats ahead 21-7 at the end of an eventful first quarter.

Ali and Rigg each caught a touchdown pass from Levis in the second quarter. The Aggies got three field goals from kicker Ethan Albertson, including one at the final horn, to make it 35-16 at the half.

The Cats capped the scoring with a 62-yard strike from Levis to Ali, a 23-yard touchdown run by Kavosiey Smoke, and a 3-yard run by backup quarterback Beau Allen in the fourth quarter.

Kentucky's defense pitched a shutout in the second half, forcing six punts and recovering a fumble on seven possessions.

UK was able to overcome three fumbles of its own and an interception by Levis.

"It wasn't a bad game," Stoops said, "but we had some bad plays."



