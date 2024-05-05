Kentucky got just what it needed from Dominic Niman's left arm and the left-handed bat of Emilien Pitre on Saturday against No. 2 Arkansas.

Niman, who had been hit hard in his last two starts, returned to form with 5.1 strong innings on the mound, and Pitre drove in four runs with a pair of doubles to highlight the Wildcats' 11-3 win in Game 2 of the weekend series at Kentucky Proud Park.

Niman (8-3) held the red-hot Razorbacks to just two runs on five hits and a pair of walks. The grad senior left-hander also struck out four before turning the game over to the UK bullpen.

Robert Hogan, Travis Smith, and Ryan Hagenow closed out the game with 3.2 innings of one-run relief.

With the win, No. 8 Kentucky (34-10, 17-6 SEC) evened the series at a game apiece and moved back into a tie with the Razorbacks atop the league standings. The rubber match will be played on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET at KPP.

The Cats are now 11-5 against ranked teams this season and 15-5 versus Quad 1 opponents, the highest Q1 win total of any team in the country.

In addition to Pitre's nice day at the plate, the Cats got two hits apiece from Devin Burkes, Nick Lopez, and Mitchell Daly. That trio combined to drive in UK's other seven runs, including a four-RBI day for Lopez to go along with that of Pitre.

Arkansas (40-8, 17-6 SEC) got a two-run homer by catcher Hudson White in the second inning but did not dent the plate again until the ninth.

Brady Tygart (4-2) started and took the loss for the Razorbacks, allowing five runs on six hits and three walks over just three innings of work.

It marked the first time this season that Arkansas has allowed double-digit runs.



