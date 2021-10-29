Cats roll past Kentucky Wesleyan in exhibition opener

LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Kentucky's exhibition opener gave John Calipari exactly what he needed to know about his No. 11 Wildcats as the college basketball season draws closer.

After a routine 95-72 win over Kentucky Wesleyan College on Friday night at Rupp Arena, it was clear to the UK head coach what his practice focus needed to be moving forward.

"What I would tell you, 20 assists, nine turnovers, the way we're playing, the speed we're playing with, is pretty good," Calipari said of the good news.

The Cats placed five players in double-figure scoring, led by junior forward Keion Brooks and freshman guard TyTy Washington with 18 points apiece. Kentucky knocked down 11 of 29 from beyond the 3-point arc and, in general, looked like a vastly improved offensive club than the one that struggled to a 9-16 record last season.

And then the shortcomings.

"The biggest thing that came out was our interior defense in the second half," Calipari added. "(KWC forward Jamal Boyd) just went crazy. Twelve out of 17 (en route to a game-high 29 points). Again, we got to figure it out. I'll be honest, I have not zeroed in on it, but I told them after the game, if you can play interior defense, you're going to play for us.

"So you want to play? Play interior defense."

Kentucky Wesleyan shot a solid 46.2% for the game and a fantastic or disturbing -- depending on one's point of view -- 56.3% in the second half.

Said Brooks: “I learned that we’re just not as good as we think we are. We got some stuff we need to tighten up, but we have a good team in terms of spacing the floor, getting in the lanes, and finding the right plays for each other... It was just a good test to see where we are at this point. I think going forward we can tighten our mistakes and we will be a lot better.”

Part of the defensive issues was due to Kentucky big man Oscar Tshiebwe dealing with a sore hip. He played only 17 minutes, giving the Cats 11 points and 10 rebounds before resting most of the second half.

Kentucky was never truly threatened, however, and simply had way too much firepower for the D2 Panthers.

In addition to Brooks, Washington, and Tshiebwe the Cats got 12 points and six assists from grad senior guard Davion Mintz, and 10 points, six assists, and three steals from junior guard Sahvir Wheeler.

"I don’t remember coaching against a team that is so rock-solid and so athletic and so explosive at every spot," KWC head coach Drew Cooper said. "Keion Brooks wasn’t exactly on the top of our scouting report, and someone like that is going to lead you in scoring. Then you have guys like (Kellan) Grady who are capable of 30-point nights (who scored a modest seven). They’re very talented."

Finding the right combination of that talent to grant the lion's share of the minutes is Calipari's challenge.

"Why do you think I played all these guys?" he said of a stat sheet that featured all 10 players with double-digit minutes of action. "Why do you think I played that many, instead of seven or eight? ... I need to know who's defending, who is going to fight. It's your choice. How about this? I'm a college professor and I'm giving them the answers to the test. Here it is. I'm telling you what it is."

