Cats rally, shock No. 1 South Carolina in SEC championship

Trailing top-ranked South Carolina by 14 points in the fourth quarter on Sunday at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Kentucky went on a 21-5 run to close the SEC championship game and claimed the Wildcats' first title since 1982 on Dre'una Edwards' 3-point shot with four seconds remaining.

Edwards' trey from the top of the key over Gamecocks star Aliyah Boston capped a 27-point effort and extended UK's remarkable winning streak to 10 games. The junior forward scored 12 of her points during the 21-5 run.

Kentucky (19-11), the No. 7 seed in the tourney, defeated second-seeded LSU, third-seeded Tennessee, and top-seeded South Carolina the last three days to claim the title. All-American guard Rhyne Howard was named the tournament MVP after scoring 18 against the Gamecocks and 88 during the Cats' four-game run in Nashville.

Edwards also had a team-high nine rebounds for UK.

The Cats, who trailed 30-21 at the half and 57-43 early in the fourth quarter, won the game by turning up their defensive intensity. South Carolina shot just 29% from the field in the second half. They went 2-for-14 in the fourth quarter.

Kentucky, meanwhile, shot 52% in the second half and 60% in the final quarter.

South Carolina (29-2) got 21 points and 11 rebounds from Boston, an All-American forward and national player of the year favorite. But only one other player, Zia Cooke (15), reached double figures for the Gamecocks.

The Gamecocks saw their 17-game win streak snapped, which included a pair of wins over the Cats. They defeated UK 74-54 and 59-50 during the regular season.



