LEXINGTON, Ky. -- After trailing Morehead State for almost the entire game Tuesday at Kentucky Proud Park, the Wildcats exploded for seven runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to cap a 9-5 victory in their home opener.

Ryan Nicholson's bases-loaded double into the right-centerfield gap put the finishing touches on Kentucky's big comeback, which saw the Cats send 12 batters to the plate in the eighth.

The game-clincher was set up by several smaller plays of consequence, including two singles, two walks, a hit batsman, and a misplayed squeeze bunt to tie the game. Mitchell Daly's RBI single gave UK its first lead of the day at 6-5 prior to Nicholson's blast.

"I think we can all agree that, position-wise, we really didn't play as well as we would have liked to," said Nicholson, a grad senior first baseman who transferred to UK from Cincinnati. "But we are very confident as a team and our ability offensively, especially, and that all it really took was one inning. There was a lot of quality at-bats there at the end that led to breaking through the ceiling."

Prior to the big inning, Kentucky (4-0) had been held in check for most of the game by Eagles starter Joe Rotkis and the first two relievers out of the MSU bullpen. The Cats entered the eighth inning with only two runs on four hits.

To make matters worse, UK hurt itself with sloppy defense, including four errors and two other miscues that could have been ruled errors in the first four innings.

With Morehead State (2-2) controlling all the momentum, UK left fielder Nolan McCarthy called an impromptu meeting in the dugout late in the game. It seemed to turn the tide.

"I think it shows we can come back from adversity," Nicholson said. "In the three games we had at (South Carolina) Upstate, we never really fell behind at all, so this was our first time being behind. We were like, 'Screw it. Let's go out and hit the ball.'"

Kentucky head coach Nick Mingione liked the resolve he saw.

"I don't think we could have played worse, offensively and defensively, at the early part of the game," he said. "But I give our pitchers a lot of credit. They kept us in there and allowed us to come back.

"I'm proud of them. It would have been real easy to just say 'This is not our night,' but they didn't do that."

Seven pitchers combined on that committee effort by the Cats.

Drew Lafferty started for UK and worked two scoreless innings. Hayden Smith, Cameron O'Brien, and Zach Hise bridged the middle innings with only three earned runs allowed despite some shaky defense behind them. Evan Byers, Jackson Nove, and Johnny Hummel closed the game with four scoreless frames.

Nove (1-0), a junior left-hander, picked up his first win of the season.

Matt Bettio (0-1) took the loss for Morehead, allowing three runs on two hits in the decisive eighth inning.

Kentucky returns to action on Friday against Washington State in Round Rock, Texas. They'll also face Texas State and Kansas on Saturday and Sunday in the Round Rock Classic.