CatsIllustrated - Cats rally for win over EKU

Drew Grace slid home with the game-winning run on Tuesday night at Kentucky Proud Park.
The Wildcats rallied from four runs down on Tuesday to overcome EKU's upset bid at Kentucky Proud Park.

Coltyn Kessler hit a home run for the third straight game, a two-run shot in the fifth inning that pulled UK even, and Ryan Ritter delivered a two-run double in the eighth to give the Cats a 7-6 victory.

The winning rally began with John Rhodes getting hit by a pitch and Trae Harmon drawing a walk. Speedy Drew Grace pinch ran for Harmon, and he came all the way around on Ritter's opposite-field double to right.

Jimmy Ramsey (2-0) pitched two perfect innings to close out the win, one of the senior right-hander's best performances of the season.

Kentucky (25-13) took both games against the Colonels in their season series. EKU (13-26) had played well against the Cats in the first meeting and scored an upset of Louisville earlier this season.

Kessler had his third straight multi-hit game for UK, going 2-for-4 with three RBI. T.J. Collett also had another strong day at the plate, going 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored. Austin Schultz went 2-for-5 with a run scored and a stolen base.

The Cats return to action on Thursday when they open a three-game series against No. 4 Tennessee in Knoxville. First pitch is slated for 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPNU.


