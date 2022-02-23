Cats rally for 3 in 9th, top Bellarmine in home opener

LEXINGTON, Ky. -- After being handcuffed by Bellarmine pitching for eight innings on a frigid Wednesday afternoon at Kentucky Proud Park, the Wildcats exploded for three runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to claim a 3-2 win in the home opener.

Jacob Plastiak hit a two-run, game-tying home run to right field to get Kentucky even after a lead-off single by Hunter Jump. A Chase Estep single then set the stage for Oraj Anu's walk-off double.

Kentucky (4-0) had been held to only two hits through the first eight innings before collecting four in their final trip to the plate against the Knights' Matt Craven.

Bellarmine (1-3) wasted a tremendous starting effort by Drew Buhr, who thrived in the 32-degree conditions. The left-hander surrendered only one hit and two walks over seven innings on the mound, changing speeds and keeping the UK bats off-balance until he departed.

The Cats got strong pitching from four of their arms. Seth Logue worked five innings in his first collegiate start, allowing only one earned run on six hits and a walk while striking out six. Tyler Guilfoil, Darren Williams, and Austin Strickland (1-0) combined for four scoreless innings out of the UK bullpen. They allowed only two hits and struck out eight.

The Knights out-hit the Cats 8-6 with first baseman Jacob Mulcahy collecting two hits.