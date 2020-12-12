CatsIllustrated - Cats' rally falls short as Irish escape with 64-63 win

LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Kentucky has opened the season 1-4 for the first time since 1984-85, and its coach knows the natives are restless.

"Losing games in a row here is like a natural disaster," John Calipari said after the Wildcats' 64-63 loss to Notre Dame on Saturday at Rupp Arena. "And you know what? I'm not buying it, I don't listen to it, I never have. Whether we're winning games or losing games, my focus is on how do I help these guys get better."

He's got to hope that the second half of Saturday's game was a sign of better things to come.

After digging itself a 24-point hole in the first half, Kentucky nearly pulled off an amazing comeback. The Cats rallied to have a shot to win, but Olivier Sarr's 17-foot baseline jumper bounced off the rim at the buzzer.

"My teammates trusted me to take that shot," said a dejected Sarr, who led the Cats with 22 points and seven rebounds. "... They just told me that we didn't lose on that shot, to stay positive. We'll be fine."

It marked the Cats' fourth consecutive defeat since opening the season with a lopsided win over Morehead State on Nov. 25, which suddenly feels like a much longer time ago. And it comes staring down a Covid-impacted schedule that features UCLA and Louisville up next before UK begins SEC play.

"I hate losing," said Calipari, who is on a four-game skid for only the second time since arriving at UK in 2009. "You got to win some games. This was a game, down 22, we had no business even being in. But that shows you what I keep saying, you just keep playing. Keep fighting.

"If that's who we are that last 20 minutes, there's hope now."

Notre Dame (2-2) held on for dear life. After looking like a well-oiled offensive machine in the first half -- building the largest lead (48-26) that any opponent has ever held over UK at halftime of a game in Lexington -- the Fighting Irish scored only 16 points in the second half and watched as the Cats mounted a furious comeback.

“I’m really proud of our group," Notre Dame coach Mike Brey said. "We talked about growing up and getting one of these. And we knew as good as we were in the first half offensively, that there was going to be a run coming. And for us to hold the run off and play enough defensive to escape, I’m really proud of our group, and I think it’s something we can build on.”

It was the first win for Notre Dame in nine games played against UK in Lexington.

Junior forward Nate Laszewski led the Irish with 21 points, 19 of those coming in the first half as Notre Dame shot 59% (16 of 27) from the field. Junior guard Prentice Hubb added 18 for the Irish.

Kentucky held the visitors to just 7-of-25 (28%) shooting in the second half and just one 3-pointer after surrendering six in the opening period.

Notre Dame outrebounded the Cats 34-30 and limited UK to only seven second-chance points.

Freshman wings B.J. Boston and Terrence Clarke joined Sarr in double figures for the Cats with 14 points apiece, but the young duo combined to shoot 11-of-28 from the field.

RAPID RECAP:

This may have been the two most bizarre halves of basketball played back to back at Rupp Arena since the venue opened in 1976. As unthinkable as it was to see the Cats trailing by 24 points in the first half, equally stunning was the ability for this particular UK team to fight back and nearly win at the buzzer. Ultimately, the Cats came up one play short of getting it done, and 1-4 is not sitting well with Big Blue Nation, but they may have ignited a spark for better things to come as the season moves forward.

GAME BALL:

Nate Laszewski, Notre Dame -- The 6-foot-10 junior forward was the driving force behind the Fighting Irish building their 22-point lead at halftime. He scored 19 of his team-high 21 points before the break, showing the ability to score inside or outside.

KEY STAT:

Kentucky made only five of 23 attempts from beyond the 3-point arc, dropping its season percentage to .244.

QUOTABLE:

“I mean, for me, I am just trying to fight. I am just trying to get lost in competing, helping my team however I can. What I get from that game is that second half, the way we fought, the way we competed, the way we shared the ball, the energy that we had. That’s something that we’ve got to keep and bring on every game for both halves now.” -- UK center Olivier Sarr on what he took from the game.

UP NEXT:

Kentucky returns to action Saturday, Dec. 19, against UCLA in the CBS Sports Classic at Cleveland's Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Tipoff for the Cats and Bruins is slated for 2 ET.