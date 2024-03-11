Kentucky had a strong showing on the coaches' All-SEC teams announced Monday by the league.

Senior guard Antonio Reeves was named a first-team All-SEC selection, while freshman guards Rob Dillingham and Reed Sheppard were both named to the second team.

Reeves, who leads the Wildcats in scoring at 20.2 points per game, has posted impressive shooting figures this season, going 51% from the field, 44.0% from 3-point range, and 88.0% from the free-throw line

He was joined on the first team by Mark Sears (Alabama), Johni Broome (Auburn), Zyon Pullin (Florida), Tolu Smith III (Mississippi State), Dalton Knecht (Tennessee), Zakai Zeiger (Tennessee), and Wade Taylor IV (Texas A&M).

South Carolina's Lamont Paris was named SEC Coach of the Year, while Tennessee claimed the Player of the Year in Knecht and Defensive Player of the Year in Zeigler.

In addition to their second-team honors, Dillingham was named Sixth Man of the Year and Sheppard was tabbed Freshman of the Year.

Sheppard is the 10th player under UK head coach John Calipari and the 11th in program history to be named the league's top freshman. He is the first since Keldon Johnson in 2019.

The London, Ky., native and 2023 Kentucky "Mr. Basketball" is averaging 12.7 points per game and is the only player in the country to record at least 75 steals, 140 assists, and 70 3-pointers through March 9.

Dillingham is the fifth UK player to receive the Sixth Man award, joining Darius Miller (2012), Kyle Wiltjer (2013), Devin Booker (2015), and Reeves (2023). He is averaging 15.0 points per game off the Cats' bench, earning him a reputation as one of the nation's most explosive players.

Another Kentucky guard, DJ Wagner, also joined Dillingham and Sheppard on the coaches' All-Freshman team after posting 10.3 points, 3.3 assists, and 1.8 rebounds per game during the regular season.

*****

FIRST-TEAM COACHES ALL-SEC:

Mark Sears, Alabama

Johni Broome, Auburn

Zyon Pullin, Florida

Antonio Reeves, Kentucky

Tolu Smith III, Mississippi State

Dalton Knecht, Tennessee

Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee

Wade Taylor IV, Texas A&M





SECOND-TEAM COACHES ALL-SEC:

Jaylin Williams, Auburn

Walter Clayton Jr., Florida

Rob Dillingham, Kentucky

Reed Sheppard, Kentucky

Matthew Murrell, Ole Miss

Josh Hubbard, Mississippi State

Ta’Lon Cooper, South Carolina

Meechie Johnson, South Carolina

Jonas Aidoo, Tennessee





SEC COACHES ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM:

Aden Holloway, Auburn

Alex Condon, Florida

Silas Demary Jr., Georgia

Rob Dillingham, Kentucky

Reed Sheppard, Kentucky

D.J. Wagner, Kentucky

Josh Hubbard, Mississippi State

Colin Murray-Boyles, South Carolina





SEC COACHES ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAM:

Johni Broome, Auburn,

Cameron Matthews, Mississippi State

Jonas Aidoo, Tennessee

Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee

Andersson Garcia, Texas A&M





Coach of the Year: Lamont Paris, South Carolina

Player of the Year: Dalton Knecht, Tennessee

Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Sean East II, Missouri

Freshman of the Year: Reed Sheppard, Kentucky

Sixth-Man of the Year: Rob Dillingham, Kentucky

Defensive Player of the Year: Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee



