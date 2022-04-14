Cats rack up 22 hits to win series opener at Mizzou

Chase Estep homered twice and collected three of Kentucky's season-high 22 hits on Thursday as the Wildcats rolled to a 15-6 win over Missouri in the series opener at Taylor Stadium in Columbia.

Kentucky (21-13, 5-8 SEC) got multi-hit performances from seven different players. Daniel Harris led the way with four knocks, including a home run, while Estep, Hunter Jump, Jacob Plastiak, Reuben Church, and John Thrasher each added three hits.

The 22 hits were the most that UK has collected in the last nine years.

Estep drove in five runs and Harris plated four of the Cats' 15 runs.

Mason Hazelwood (1-0) started and picked up the win for UK, allowing four runs over five innings. The senior lefty struck out five and walked none. Ryan Hagenow worked the final four innings to earn his first save, allowing just two runs.

Spencer Miles (2-3) started and took the loss for the Tigers, allowing eight runs on 12 hits and two walks over five innings on the mound.

Missouri dropped to 19-12 overall and 3-10 in SEC play.

Game 2 is slated for Friday night at 7 p.m. ET.