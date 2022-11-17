LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Getting right back on the court proved to be the right tonic for No. 4 Kentucky coming off Tuesday's hard-fought, double-overtime loss to Michigan State at the Champions Classic.

The Wildcats shot 57% from the field, made 10 3-pointers, and saw all 11 scholarship players score at least six points on Thursday in a 106-63 romp over South Carolina State at Rupp Arena.

"I have a short mindset. I flushed it," said senior guard CJ Fredrick, who led five UK players in double-figures with 17 points, including three of the Cats' 10 treys. "We just wanted to get back to the way we play, running up and down, getting stops."

Added sophomore center/forward Lance Ware: "It was good to get back on the court, good to get in front of the fans and make shots. It kind of rejuvenate us."

Kentucky (3-1) also got 13 points from freshman wing Chris Livingston, 12 apiece from Ware and freshman guard Cason Wallace, and 11 from senior transfer wing Antonio Reeves.

Senior point guard Sahvir Wheeler added 10 assists and played 25 minutes without recording a turnover. He led the winners with a +32 effort.

The Cats rolled despite getting a modest performance from reigning national player of the year Oscar Tshiebwe, who scored six points and grabbed seven rebounds in 14 minutes off the bench. His time was limited by design after coming back from a minor knee procedure and playing 34 minutes on Tuesday against Michigan State.

Tshiebwe saw his streak of 17 straight double-doubles dating back to last season come to an end.

"We were going to give him (the game) off, but I said why don't you play 5-8 minutes a half," UK coach John Calipari said. "What about that makes him really unselfish? Stats. Yeah, OK. You're going to play 12 minutes and be the leading rebounder in the country? You accept doing that? That means you're really unselfish and about the team."

South Carolina State (0-5), in the midst of playing 11 straight road games to open the season, was led by junior guard Rakeim Gary with 13 points and junior guard Shaman Alston with 10. The Bulldogs shot only 35% (24 of 68) from the field and were outrebounded by 20.

“When you're playing Kentucky at home, from coming off a loss, you know they're going to be focused," said SC State coach Erik Martin.

*****

In this "Rapid Recap" feature, we touch on some quick-hitters from the UK victory...

KEY MOMENT:

Probably the moment the Wildcats got back to Lexington with a sour taste in their mouth from the Champions Classic. Kentucky looked at this game as an opportunity to get some good vibes flowing again before heading west to Spokane, Wash., for a marquee matchup with No. 2 Gonzaga. The Cats achieved that by getting the entire roster involved in a thorough trouncing of South Carolina State.

GAME BALL:

CJ Fredrick, Kentucky -- The former Kentucky "Mr. Basketball" set the tone by hitting an early 3 and converting an old-fashioned three-point play. He played a strong overall game (17 points, 3 assists, 4 steals) after struggling on Tuesday against Michigan State.

BY THE NUMBERS:

2nd - All-time meeting between Kentucky and South Carolina State. The Wildcats have won both games.

9 & 9 - Blocked shots and steals by UK. Freshman center Ugonna Onyenso led with three blocked shots, while senior guard CJ Fredrick led with four steals.

25:13 - Assist-to-turnover ratio for the Cats, including a 10-assist night by senior point guard Sahvir Wheeler.

31 - Fast-break points by UK after recording only five on Tuesday against Michigan State.

48-28 - Rebounding advantage for UK, led by nine for senior forward Jacob Toppin.

QUOTABLE:

"They're going to be a lion right now because they just lost to Texas," UK coach John Calipari on playing Gonzaga with the Bulldogs coming off a 93-74 loss on Wednesday at No. 11 Texas.

UP NEXT:

Kentucky returns to action on Sunday in a marquee matchup with No. 2 Gonzaga (2-1) in Spokane, Wash. Tipoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.