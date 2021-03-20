Cats putting early full court press on OL AJ Salley
Kentucky's football staff generally does not seem to press too hard for very early commitments.To be clear, they aren't asking Miamisburg, Ohio offensive lineman AJ Salley to commit yet.The 'Cats j...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news