LEXINGTON, Ky. -- With Kentucky's momentum trending upward in recent weeks, there was still something missing from the Wildcats' resume this season: a feel-good romp over a quality opponent.

Kentucky checked that off the list Saturday with a stunning 86-54 rout of Auburn at Rupp Arena.

The Wildcats (20-9, 11-5 SEC) won their third straight and for the fifth time in the last seven games to keep themselves among the top four seeds for the upcoming SEC Tournament in Nashville.

Three UK players nearly posted a double-double, led by Oscar Tshiebwe with 22 points and 17 rebounds. Frontcourt mate Jacob Toppin followed with 13 points and 12 rebounds, while freshman guard Cason Wallace added 19 points and nine assists.

Kentucky shot 56% from the field, held Auburn to 34%, and dominated the glass 41-23. The Wildcats held a lead of 40 points with 2:30 remaining as the UK walk-ons got a rare appearance this season.

"Difference for us was we made 3s," Kentucky head coach John Calipari said. "... We make 3s, we can stretch things out a little bit. And we made 3s today."

Kentucky went 8-for-13 from beyond the arc, including four by senior guard Antonio Reeves, who chipped in with 21 points for the Cats.

"We still rebound the ball, we defended great," Calipari added. "We're getting better... You have a ball playing."

"It's contagious," Reeves said of the players having fun on the court at the end of what has been a stressful season at times. "It's totally different. This is what it's all about."

It was a different demeanor for the Tigers (19-10, 9-7 SEC), who haven't won in Lexington since 1988.

"I’ve come in here before and got smacked like that, and its embarrassing," Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl said. "Because you know good basketball, and you know really bad basketball. ... Auburn was not competitive at all today.”

Jaylin Williams and Johni Broome led the Tigers with 13 and 12 points, respectively. No other Auburn player reached double figures.

*****

In this "Rapid Recap" feature, we touch on some quick-hitters from the UK victory...

KEY MOMENT:

With 2:53 remaining in the first half, Kentucky was clinging to a three-point lead and had not led by more than six at any point. But the Cats closed the half on a 10-2 run and extended it to a 19-4 spurt with a strong start to the second half. Indicative of UK's balance on this day, five different Cats contributed scoring to the run spanning both halves.

GAME BALL:

Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky - It feels like it's been awhile since we've tossed a game ball Oscar's way, but he looked like the reigning National Player of the Year on this day. With 22 points today against Auburn, he now has 47 in his last two games on 20-of-23 shooting from the field.

BY THE NUMBERS:

2-51 - Auburn's all-time record in games against Kentucky played in Lexington. The Cats lead the overall series 97-23.

3rd - Place on UK's all-time double-doubles list, Oscar Tshiebwe, who recorded his 44th as a Wildcat (22 points, 17 rebounds) to move past Jim Andrews on the program's leaderboard.

41-23 - Kentucky's rebounding advantage over Auburn, including 29 combined boards from Oscar Tshiebwe and Jacob Toppin.

+42 - Plus-minus rating for Kentucky guard Cason Wallace, who had 19 points and nine assists.

86 - Points was a season-high for UK in league play.

88-0 - Kentucky's record under John Calipari when holding the opponent to 55 or fewer points, including a 5-0 mark this season.

QUOTABLE:

"Let's keep it going; we can't relax." -- UK center/forward Oscar Tshiebwe

UP NEXT:

Kentucky returns to action on Wednesday at Rupp Arena against Vanderbilt. The Commodores (16-13, 9-7 SEC) defeated Florida 88-72 on Saturday in Nashville. Tipoff for the Cats and Dores is slated for 7 p.m. ET on the SEC Network. It will be Senior Night for UK.