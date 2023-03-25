The beat keeps on rolling for one of college baseball's most surprising teams early in the 2023 season.

Kentucky clinched its sixth straight series to start the season with a 9-5 win at Alabama on Saturday afternoon in Tuscaloosa, and in the process extended its D1-leading win streak to 17 games overall.

The No. 22 Wildcats (21-2, 5-0 SEC) opened the series with a 4-3 extra-inning victory on Friday night.

Nick Mingione's squad jumped out to a 4-0 lead on Saturday, and after the No. 25 Crimson Tide responded with three runs to make it interesting in the fourth inning, UK scored five unanswered to close out the game.

Kentucky's nine-hit day included two knocks apiece from Nolan McCarthy, Ryan Waldschmidt, and Jackson Gray. McCarthy, a sophomore outfielder, also drove in three runs. Gray had two of the Cats' four stolen bases.

The strong run support made it relatively easy for the UK pitching staff. Tyler Bosma started and allowed three runs on six hits through three innings before turning it over to the bullpen. Austin Strickland (2-0) worked three scoreless frames before Jackson Nove and Ryan Hagenow closed it out in the eighth and ninth innings.

Hagenow extended his scoreless streak to start the season to 14.1 innings. The junior right-hander has been dominant, allowing just four hits and three walks while striking out 22 batters.

Alabama (17-6, 1-4 SEC) had 12 hits on the day but could not cash in on its numerous opportunities. The Tide stranded 12 runners on base.

Tide starter Luke Holman (4-1) suffered his first loss of the season, allowing three runs on four hits and three walks over three innings on the mound. He also threw a wild pitch that plated a run and hit a batter.

The series resumes on Sunday at Noon ET in a first pitch that was pushed up due to the threat of storms in the Tuscaloosa area.



