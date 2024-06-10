LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Kentucky's path to the first College World Series appearance in program history could not have been any more fitting.

Junior outfielder Nolan McCarthy scored from second base on a wild pitch in the seventh inning of a tie game at Kentucky Proud Park, running through a "verbal" but not a physical stop sign from UK head coach Nick Mingione in the third-base coach's box because he noticed that Oregon State pitcher Nelson Keljo had neglected to cover home plate.

The heads-up play ultimately gave the Wildcats the decisive run in a 3-2 victory to win the NCAA Lexington Super Regional and punch UK's long-awaited ticket to Omaha.

"I saw it squeak by," said McCarthy, who led UK with two hits and two RBI to go along with his critical run scored. "I was running to third. I immediately saw their pitcher wasn't covering. I think I ran through a stop sign, but it ended up working out. No one was covering home, so might as well take what they're going to give you."

McCarthy launched himself high in the air on the head-first slide, an homage to former MLB star Pete Rose that he even told a teammate before the game that he would do if the opportunity presented itself.

His teammates labeled him “crazy.” His coach preferred “smart.”

"The fact that he was and felt comfortable enough in his own skin to do that, I'm good with that," Mingione said of McCarthy. "I'm good with that. When we attack, that is us at our best.

"... That was just a beautiful way for us to go to Omaha, a guy attacking, and maybe you can just show the Superman picture of him flying right through there. That would be a cool pic. Cats on the attack."

It was both unconventional and a snapshot of Kentucky's entire season. The Wildcats (45-14) prided themselves in winning by any means necessary, claiming as many victories on bunts, stolen bases, and advancing on wild pitches as base hits and home runs.

The opportunistic baserunning, a handful of defensive gems, and one of the best bullpen pitching performances of the season all converged to send the Cats to the College World Series.

"Kentucky's got a great team," said Oregon State head coach Mitch Canham. "The way they've played all year long. They're playing the small game. They're playing the speed. They're pitching the heck out of it. They neutralized a good offense."

Cameron O'Brien, Robert Hogan, Ryan Hagenow, and Johnny Hummel combined to hold the potent Oregon State offense to no runs and just two hits over the final 5.2 innings.

O'Brien (3-0) entered first in relief of Mason Moore after the UK starter ran into control issues in the fourth inning and walked in a pair of runs to tie the game at 2-2. The senior right-hander slammed the door on the threat without allowing further damage, getting a pair of strikeouts to leave the bases loaded.

He went on to strike out five of the 10 batters he faced.

Hogan was next, pitching into the ninth inning without allowing a hit. He gave way to Hagenow for a batter before Hummel slammed the door with a strikeout of the Beavers' Micah McDowell with the tying run on third and the go-ahead run on first.

Pandemonium ensued with a record crowd of 7,558 at Kentucky Proud Park.

"You know you're confident in getting there with your squad," said UK junior catcher Devin Burkes. "But, man, when it actually happens, it's like you look around and you're like, we're going to Omaha. You know what I'm saying? It's crazy. It's crazy."

McCarthy said Mingione had the Cats read a book when he was a freshmen called "The Energy Bus." He and Burkes started calling it "The Omaha Bus." Three years later, it's a reality.

"Just seeing the way it's built the last couple of years, it feels like we've really kicked the door down now," he said. "We have unfinished business. It feels amazing to be the first ones."

It was a deeply emotional press conference for Mingione, who brought his young son, Reeves, and wife Christen on the podium for a "family celebration." The UK boss revealed that he had a spiritual awakening after a rough 2022 season.

"You can't make this up. Only God can make this up," Mingione said. "And people told me it would be impossible for Kentucky to make it to Omaha. I literally had people tell me that. And that day I surrendered, this is what the Lord has done."

Oregon State finished the season 45-16. The Beavers were held to just three hits in the two losses by the UK pitching staff. It's believed to be the lowest hit total in Super Regional history.

The College World Series will begin Friday, June 14, at Ameritrade Stadium in Omaha. Kentucky is on the side of the bracket that will begin play in the double-elimination event on Saturday, June 15. The Cats' first game will be against the winner of the Athens Super Regional, which concludes Monday with Georgia and NC State tied 1-1 in the best-of-three series.



