In a game that closely resembled Kentucky's first enounter with a Big Ten squad from Michigan, this time the Wildcats found a way to reverse their fortunes.

Cason Wallace hit a key 3-pointer with 1:12 remaining that gave Kentucky just enough cushion to overcome some shaky free-throw shooting and hang on for a 73-69 victory over Michigan on Sunday in the Basketball Hall of Fame Showcase at 02 Arena in London, England.

No. 19 Kentucky (6-2) also came up with the late defensive stops that were elusive in a double-overtime loss to Michigan State on Nov. 15. The Cats held the Wolverines to just 39% from the field, won the battle on the glass 46-33, and allowed only six second-chance points on the day.

"We have really practiced scrimmaging," UK head coach John Calipari said. "We looked more organized. We executed better. We had some breakdowns, but the reality of it, in the second half we really guarded and rebounded."

In a game where neither team led by more than eight points, Kentucky hung on despite missing four of its six free-throw attempts in the final 39 seconds, including the front end of two bonus situations.

"It was the Michigan State game all over again," Calipari said. "You can't miss key free throws at the end of a game like this... We gotta go back and find out who can make them."

Balanced scoring and timely 3-point shooting highlighted UK's offensive showing. The Cats placed five players in double figures, including 14 for both senior forward Jacob Toppin and Wallace, 13 from junior center Oscar Tshiebwe, and 11 apeice from senior guards Sahvir Wheeler and Antonio Reeves. Tshiebwe also pulled down a game-high 14 rebounds.

Kentucky, which shot 47% from the field, went 9-of-15 from beyond the 3-point arc to offset a 10-for-20 day at the free-throw lne.

Seven-footer Hunter Dickinson scored a game-high 23 points to lead Michigan (5-3). Jett Howard chipped in with 16 points for the Wolverines.

*****

In this "Rapid Recap" feature, we touch on some quick-hitters from the UK victory...

KEY MOMENT:

Clinging to a two-point lead with just over seven minutes to go, Kentucky's Sahvir Wheeler scored six straight points on a pair of drives to the basket and two free throws to match the Cats' biggest lead of the day at 66-58. After Michigan pulled back within two, Cason Wallace hit a 3-pointer off an offensive rebound and nice ball reversal by UK to give the Cats the breathing room they'd need down the stretch.

GAME BALL:

Cason Wallace, Kentucky -- The freshman guard gave the Cats the spark they needed to begin the second half and came up with the biggest shot of the day with his late 3-pointer to help clinch the win. He finished with an impressive line of 14 points, eight rebounds, and five assists.

BY THE NUMBERS:

1st - Collegiate game for Kentucky in London, England. The Cats are 6-1 now all-time on foreign soil.

6-2 - Kentucky's lead in the all-time series with Michigan.

9 - Points in the first half by UK's Antonio Reeves, who hit all three of his 3-point shots.

12-7 - Advantage in offensive rebounds for UK.

50% - Free-throw shooting by the Cats, who made only 10 of 20.

QUOTABLE:

"We're not quite there yet. It's going to take us some time. But I think you could see we were way more efficient today." -- UK head coach John Calipari

UP NEXT:

Kentucky returns home to face Yale on Saturday, Dec. 10, at Rupp Arena. The game will be broadcast on the SEC Network.