Cats finish strong in "salty" clash with Georgia State

LEXINGTON, Ky. -- With each additional game that Kentucky flirts with the century mark and launches a barrage of 3-pointers, Mark Pope knows that opponents will seek ways to try to throw the No. 8 Wildcats off their game.

Heavy underdog Georgia State brought a physical mindset to Rupp Arena and used it to hang within eight of Kentucky with just over 13 minutes remaining in the game, but when the play got a bit too rough, it was the Cats who answered the bell.

A flagrant foul absorbed by Kentucky center Amari Williams and a scuffle that led to multiple technical fouls seemed to spark the Cats, who outscored GSU 44-23 the rest of the way en route to a 105-76 victory.

"I thought it was a great night of basketball overall, all the saltiness and that whole deal," Pope said. "It was a really physical (Georgia State) team, a good team. It was their third game in four nights, a really commendable effort by them, but I thought our guys responded the right way.

"As things got a little more intense, I thought our guys really pulled together, and that's so beautiful to see that as a coach."

Pope noted that Kentucky (7-0) had zero "kills," aka defensive stops, to that point in the second half. After the scuffle, the Cats quickly had four.

"When things got salty, our guys leaned into each other," he said. "... Good signs."

"We just tried to stick together. We knew a run was coming," UK grad senior point guard Lamont Butler said.

Once again, offensive firepower was the headliner for Kentucky.

Seven different Cats finished in double-figure scoring, led by grad senior wing Jaxson Robinson with 19 and Butler with 17. Williams was next with 14, followed by Ansley Almonor (12), Otega Oweh (12), Andrew Carr (10) and Koby Brea (10).

Kentucky just missed an eighth player with 10 or more points as Kerr Kriisa had nine points off the bench.

The Cats had an "off night" by their standards from the 3-point line, hitting just seven of 29 attempts, but they held an overwhelming 62-24 advantage in the paint. Kentucky shot an eye-popping 80.4% (33 of 41) inside the arc.

"They have a hell of a team," Georgia State head coach Jonas Hayes said. "And you know, what can I say? My guys fought. I thought we brought a competitive edge to us, but I tell you what -- you know Big Blue Nation showed up today."

Georgia State (4-4) got a game-high 21 points from Cesare Edwards and 19 from Zarique Nutter.

*****

In this "Rapid Recap" feature, we touch on some quick-hitters from the UK game...

KEY MOMENT:

The second-half scuffle seemed to light a fire under the Cats, who scored 44 points in the game's final 13 minutes while holding the Panthers to just 23. Amari Williams, the target of a flagrant foul from GSU big man Clash Peters that sparked the chippiness, responded by scoring eight of his 14 points in the immediate aftermath.

GAME BALL:

Lamont Butler, Kentucky -- Lots of good options on a team that had seven players score double-figures, but the Cats' point guard had an exceptional all-around game on both ends of the floor with 17 points on 7-of-10 shooting, four rebounds, six assists, and three steals.

BY THE NUMBERS:

3-0 - Kentucky's lead in the all-time series with Georgia State.

5th - Time in UK history that both the men's and women's teams have begun the season 7-0. The most recent was the 2015-16 season.

6 of 7 - Games this season that Kentucky has won the rebound battle, 36-27 tonight. The only time the Cats have not held the edge on the glass was against Duke, who outrebounded UK by one.

23 - Assists by UK, including five players with at least three.

36-8 - UK's advantage in points off turnovers. The Cats forced 18 Georgia State miscues.

100 - The Cats' scoring average playing in Rupp Arena this season. UK entered the game ranked third nationally in scoring average at 95.3 points per game.

19,914 - Attendance at Rupp Arena for the post-Thanksgiving hoops gathering.

QUOTABLE:

"My goodness, he was good today, wasn't he? ... He's manipulating all the pieces on the court." -- UK head coach Mark Pope on grad senior point guard Lamont Butler

UP NEXT:

Kentucky returns to action Tuesday night at Clemson in the SEC/ACC Challenge. Tip-off is slated for 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. The Tigers (7-1) defeated Florida A&M 86-58 on Friday.