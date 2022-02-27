Cats plate 11 runs in 8th inning to cap sweep of WMU

LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Kentucky broke a 5-5 tie with Western Michigan by scoring 11 runs without making an out in the bottom of the eighth inning on Sunday at Kentucky Proud Park.

The Wildcats (7-0) ended the game on a bases-loaded double off the left-field wall by pinch hitter Reuben Church, which triggered the run rule for a 16-5 win and three-game weekend sweep of the Broncos.

Kentucky sent 12 batters to the plate in the decisive inning. The frame featured four walks, four hits, two hit batsmen, and two errors as Western Michigan's taxed bullpen collapsed after a wild weekend that included a 13-12 game on Saturday.

The win marked the 150th in the career of UK head coach Nick Mingione.

It also marks the first time that the Cats have been 7-0 to start a season since 2012.

Kentucky collected 13 hits in the game, led by three apiece from Jacob Plastiak and Daniel Harris. Oraj Anu added two hits, including the go-ahead RBi on a single early in the eighth inning before exiting with what appeared to be a hamstring injury.

Chase Estep homered and drove in two runs for the Cats.

Tyler Bosma started for UK, allowing five runs on eight hits and a pair of walks over five innings. Darren Williams (1-0) worked the final three innings, blanking the Broncos on three hits to earn his first win with the Cats.

Kentucky returns to action on Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET against Western Kentucky at KPP.