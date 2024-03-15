Kentucky's bats came alive Friday in the Wildcats' SEC opener against Georgia.

Nick Mingione's squad, which has struggled to find its consistency at the plate early in the season, had seven of their 14 hits go for extra bases and got home runs from Nick Lopez, Mitchell Daly, and Nolan McCarthy en route to a 16-10 win over the No. 25 Bulldogs in the series opener at Kentucky Proud Park.

Kentucky (15-3, 1-0 SEC) rallied from an early 4-0 deficit with three five-run innings. The Cats posted five runs in the fourth inning, five in the sixth inning, and five in the seventh inning. Daly and Mitchell both homered in the sixth after Georgia had briefly reclaimed the lead at 7-6.

Ryan Waldschmidt and Lopez each had three hits to lead UK. Lopez, a grad senior infield transfer from USC, has gone 8-for-10 in two games this week. Waldschmidt, a junior outfielder, collected two of the Cats' four doubles on the night.

Emilien Pitre, Ryan Nicholson, and McCarthy each added two hits for the Kentucky.

The Bulldogs (17-2, 0-1 SEC) came to Lexington with their best start to a season in the modern era and an offense leading the nation in home runs, but the Cats were able to match their three long balls.

Kentucky starting pitcher Travis Smith had a rough start to his night, but gave the Cats five gritty innings on a career-high 108 pitches to keep the game close. From there, the UK bullpen got a scoreless frame from Evan Byers (2-0) and two strong innings from Johnny Hummel, who thwarted a potential UGA rally in the seventh.

The series resumes on Saturday at KPP with a 2 p.m. ET first pitch.




