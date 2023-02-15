Kentucky heard the talk entering Wednesday's matchup with Mississippi State.

A win over the Bulldogs could boost the Wildcats' NCAA Tournaament hopes significantly; a loss could inflict serious damage.

UK head coach John Calipari wasn't buying either scenario, but he loved what he saw from the Cats in a hard-fought 71-68 victory at Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville.

"You've got people trying to talk us out of this tournament," Calipari said. "You can't talk us out. We're going to get in or we're not. You can't talk us out."

Kentucky (17-9, 8-5 SEC) let its play do the talking on this night, picking up an important Quad-1 win over the streaking Bulldogs, who had won five straight coming into the matchup to put themselves in the "bubble" discussion.

The Cats may have picked up a pair of Quad-1 wins on Wednesday by virtue of Texas A&M's win over Arkansas, which will boost the Aggies' stock. UK defeated A&M 76-67 on Jan. 21 at Rupp Arena.

An 18-2 run early in the second half proved to be the difference, and gave Kentucky just anough breathing room to withstand a late surge by Mississippi State.

Freshman guard Chris Livingston came up big during the key run, scoring seven of his 13 points. He also had six important points down the stretch, as well as a key steal and offensive rebound.

"Chris was an all-star tonight," Calipari said.

"Cal was holding me to a high standard," Livingston said. "He was being hard on me because he expects much more out of myself during the game. That’s his job. In the second half, I knew I had to play harder and make some plays to make up for how I played in the first half.”

Kentucky was led by Oscar Tshiebwe with 18 points and 11 rebounds on a night that the Cats owned the glass, 38-22. Jacob Toppin followed with 16 points, while Antonio Reeves (14) and Livingston (13) also scored double figures.

Tshiebwe knocked down three of four free throws in the final four seconds to help Kentucky seal the victory.

The Cats won despite playing a second straight game without injured senior guards Sahvir Wheeler and CJ Fredrick, who are averaging a combined 15 points on the season. It was the third straight game without Wheeler, and UK had lost the previous two.

Tolu Smith led Mississippi State (17-9, 5-8 SEC) with a game-high 22 points. Cameron Matthews added 11 points, seven rebounds, and six assists. The Bulldogs lost despite shooting 50% from the field and owning a 19-3 advantage in fast-break points.

*****

In this "Rapid Recap" feature, we touch on some quick-hitters from the UK victory...

KEY MOMENT:

Leading by only two with under 30 seconds remaining, Kentucky missed a shot, but it was chased down by Chris Livingston for an offensive rebound. After being fouled, he stepped to the line and calmly knocked down two free throws to make it a four-point game with :08.1 remaining. It helped give the Cats just enough breathing room to hang on for the win.

GAME BALL:

Chris Livingston, Kentucky -- The freshman swingman had perhaps his best game in a UK uniform, turning it on after a scoreless first half to finish with 13 points. But his scoring didn't tell the whole story. His ability to come up with 50/50 balls, rebounds, and steals may have made the difference in winning and losing this game.

BY THE NUMBERS:

8 - Straight wins for UK in Starkville, its longest winning streak on the road against an SEC opponent since winning eight in a row at Auburn from 2002-2014.

11 - Assists for UK freshman guard Cason Wallace, a season-high. The Cats recorded an assist on 19 of 25 buckets tonight.

18-8 - Second-chance scoring advantage for the Cats.

43rd - Career double-double for Oscar Tshiebwe at Kentucky, tying Jim Andrews for the 3rd most in a career for a UK player since 1951.

101-21 - Kentucky's lead in the all-time series with Mississippi State.

QUOTABLE:

“We knew coming into this game it wasn’t going to be anything but a fight. We refused to lose today. We fought and made our runs late. They made their runs late. We stuck it through, dug deep and got the win.” -- UK forward Jacob Toppin

UP NEXT:

Kentucky returns to action Saturday at Rupp Arena against No. 10 Tennessee. The Volunteers (20-6, 9-4 SEC) beat No. 1 Alabama 68-59 on Wednesday night in Knoxville, ending the Crimson Tide's undefeated run through SEC play.