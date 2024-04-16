Mid-week college baseball games can be a wild affair. Even more so when you get two rivals together on the diamond.

Kentucky and Louisville put that on full display Tuesday as the No. 3 Wildcats outlasted the Cardinals 17-13 at Patterson Stadium.

Ryan Waldschmidt led off the game with one of UK's four home runs and added a three-run shot for good measure in the fifth inning as part of his six-RBI night. The junior outfielder also made a diving catch on a ball down the left-field line that saved two runs for the Cats.

Kentucky (31-5) also got long balls from Mitchell Daly and Ryan Nicholson.

The Cats, who batted around in two of the first three innings and posted five-spots in both the third and the fifth innings, collected 15 hits and drew 10 walks on the night against a steady parade of new Louisville pitchers.

Nick Lopez, Waldschmidt, and Nicholson each had three hits to lead UK. Nolan McCarthy and Daly added two hits apiece.

The Cardinals (21-15) out-hit the Cats by three on the night but could not match UK's power despite hitting two home runs in the first inning to grab a 2-1 lead. JT Benson and Isaac Humphrey each went deep for UofL.

Eight pitchers worked for Kentucky. Drew Lafferty started, but for the second straight outing, the freshman right-hander struggled with his command. He allowed five runs on eight hits and a walk in just 2.2 innings on the mound.

Cooper Robinson (1-0) was credited with the win despite giving up a pair of runs in his lone inning of work. Johnny Hummel was the last hurler of the 4-hour, 16-minute marathon, slamming the door on the Cards in the ninth inning.

Colton Hartman (0-1) took the loss for Louisville, exiting without recording an out in the second inning. He surrendered three runs on two hits and two walks.

Kentucky returns to action on Friday in the first game of a weekend series pitting the No. 3 Wildcats against the No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers. First pitch is slated for 6:30 ET at Kentucky Proud Park.