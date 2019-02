LEXINGTON, Ky. -- TJ Collett christened Kentucky Proud Park with the first long ball in the shiny new home of the Wildcats, a two-run, opposite-field shot in the fifth inning Tuesday that broke open a close game against Eastern Kentucky and sparked UK to a 7-3 win.

A crowd of 4,047 was on hand as Kentucky opened its $49-million facility on Alumni Drive after playing the last 50 years at Cliff Hagan Stadium.

“It was emotional,” UK coach Nick Mingione said. “That’s what I just told the guys. So many people, when you think about our ballpark, the time and the effort and the years... this has been a long time coming.

“Man, it feels good to get the win. I’m really relieved about that... I want to win every game, but you’ve got to win the first one, right?”

Kentucky got a strong starting performance from Grant Macciocchi, who allowed only one run on three hits and a walk over 5.2 innings. At one point, the junior right-hander retired 14 straight batters. He also struck out six to earn his first win of the season.

“He was the obvious choice for me to be the starter because he just moves the game along, and he’s super-competitive as a starter,” Mingione said.

Daniel Harper also gave UK 2.1 innings of perfect relief work, striking out five.

On a day that didn't feature many offensive fireworks for either team, Kentucky (4-3) took advantage of seven walks and four errors by the Colonels. Senior shortstop Alex Rodriguez had two hits and two walks for the Cats. Junior outfielder Jaren Shelby was a terror on the basepaths, stealing five bags on the day, including one of home.

Eastern Kentucky (6-3) started freshman right-hander Jacob Ferris, who was strong through his first four innings of work but ran into trouble in the fifth when he allowed a two-out single to UK's Ryan Shinn ahead of the home run by Collett.

Ferris (1-1) gave up three earned runs on four hits and two walks. The former Madison Central standout also struck out four.