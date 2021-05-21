Cats offer 2023 Alabama quarterback Christopher Vizzina
Liam Coen continued to work on his 2023 recruiting board at quarterback on Friday with an offer to Birmingham (Ala.) Briarwood Christian quarterback Christopher Vizzina.Vizzina has not yet been ran...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news