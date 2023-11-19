Kentucky's once-promising season has nearly cratered after a 17-14 loss on Saturday night at South Carolina.

The Wildcats, who opened the season 5-0 and entered the Top 25 rankings, lost for the fifth time in six games and find themselves limping into the regular-season finale next week against a 10-1 Louisville squad in the annual Governor's Cup game.

"This one... it really bothers me," Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops said. "We had so many opportunities and couldn't put it away. I've been doing this a long time, and it's about as rough as it gets because I just felt like there were so many opportunities for us out there, and we left it on the field."

South Carolina (5-6, 3-5 SEC) scored on its first two possessions of the game at raucous Williams-Brice Stadium against a shell-shocked UK defense. Spencer Rattler connected with Xavier Legette for a 13-yard touchdown pass on the Gamecocks' opening drive, and Mitch Jeter kicked a 23-yard field goal to make it 10-0 at the end of the first quarter.

Kentucky (6-5, 3-5 SEC) clamped down defensively at that point, forcing six consecutive punts to get back in the game and take a 14-10 lead on a 7-yard touchdown pass from Devin Leary to Barion Brown and a 31-yard touchdown run by Ray Davis.

The Gamecocks finally came up with a drive, however, when they needed it most. Once again, it was Rattler finding future NFL wideout Legette on a 17-yard touchdown pass with 7:44 remaining that proved to be the game-winner.

Rattler, who was held well under his season average with just 207 yards passing, still managed to make big plays with his arm and his legs in clutch situations. On the game-winning drive, he completed six of seven passes, including a 28-yard strike to Legette on 3rd-and-15 and back-to-back 17-yard completions to Legette on 2nd-and-26 and 3rd-and-9.

"Such a weird game because we played such good defense at times," Stoops said. "But that one drive... it was just heartbreaking to give up the score."

Kentucky still had one last chance after forcing its eighth punt in nine defensive possessions. The Cats took over at the South Carolina 49-yard line with 2:10 remaining, but Leary held the ball way too long in the pocket, was struck from behind as he prepared to throw, and lost the ball on what was ultimately ruled a fumble.

The Cats lost the turnover battle 3-0 and committed seven penalties on the night, undisciplined play that has contributed heavily to their fall from a 5-0 record. They finished with only 293 total yards against a South Carolina defense ranked 106th nationally and came into the matchup surrendering 413 yards per game.

All three UK turnovers occurred in South Carolina territory with an interception in the end zone, a fumble at the 34, and another interception at the 49.

"We left so many plays out there, it makes me sick," said a dejected Stoops.

*****

In this "Rapid Recap" feature, we touch on some quick-hitters from the UK loss...

KEY MOMENT:

Neither team played very well in this one, but it came down to one final possession with Kentucky holding the ball on the South Carolina 49-yard line and 2:10 on the clock. Unfortunately for the Wildcats, who needed only about 19 yards to reach field goal range and possibly force overtime at worst, South Carolina's Jordan Strachan beat UK offensive tackle Marques Cox off the left edge and stripped the ball from quarterback Devin Leary as he was setting to throw downfield. The ball wound up in the arms of defensive lineman Tonka Hemmingway for a game-ending interception (although it was ruled a fumble by the official stats crew).

GAME BALL:

Xavier Legette, South Carolina - The Gamecocks' stud wideout caught six passes for 94 yards and two scores. Those numbers were under his averages on the season, but he still dominated the game in key moments.

BY THE NUMBERS:

2 - South Carolina opponents failed to score at least 21 points against the Gamecocks this season: Vanderbilt and Kentucky

3-43 - Receptions and yards for UK tight end Izayah Cummings, who entered the game with no catches this season.

9 - Tackles for UK defensive tackle Deone Walker, tied for team-high honors with linebacker D'Eryk Jackson.

17 - Touchdowns scored by UK running back Ray Davis this season, tying Moe Williams (1995) for second place for most in a season.

20-14-1 - South Carolina extended its lead in the all-time series against UK.

50 - Yards rushing by the Gamecocks on 33 rushing attempts.

QUOTABLE:

"It's so damn frustrating... We let them off the hook." -- UK head coach Mark Stoops.

UP NEXT:

Kentucky returns to action next week at Louisville in the annual Governor's Cup game. The Cardinals improved to 10-1 on the season with a 38-31 win at Miami on Saturday and clinched a spot in the ACC Championship game against Florida State. It's a Noon ET kickoff on ABC for the Cats and Cards.