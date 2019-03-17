Cats No. 2 seed in Midwest
The road to the Final Four will feature some potential matchups with familiar faces for Kentucky.
The Wildcats received the No. 2 seed in the Midwest Region on Sunday when the NCAA Tournament selection committee revealed its brackets.
Kentucky (27-6) will open the event on Thursday in Jacksonville, Fla., against No. 15 seed Abilene Christian (27-6), who finished second in the Southland Conference but won the league's tournament. The Lone Star Wildcats have won eight of their last 10 games.
From there, a potential rematch with No. 10 seed Seton Hall looms in the second round. The Pirates, who face seventh-seeded Wofford in the opening round, defeated Kentucky 84-83 in overtime on Dec. 8 in New York City.
The Sweet 16 would include one of the following teams: Iowa State (6), Ohio State (11), Houston (3) or Georgia State (14). The third-seeded Cougars would be a particularly challenging matchup. Kelvin Sampson's 31-3 squad is ranked No. 4 in the NCAA's new NET ratings, two spots ahead of UK.
In the top half of the bracket, Kentucky could see three teams it has already faced and defeated this season: No. 1 seed North Carolina, No. 4 seed Kansas and No. 5 seed Auburn, which won the SEC Tournament on Sunday with an eye-opening 84-64 rout of Tennessee.
The upper bracket also features Utah State (8), Washington (9), New Mexico State (12), Northeastern (13) and Iona (16).
The Sweet 16 and Elite 8 games will be played in Kansas City.
Duke was named the top overall seed for the tournament and slotted No. 1 in the East. Michigan State will be the Blue Devils' No. 2 seed with the finals to be held in Washington, D.C.
Virginia is the No. 1 seed in the South with Tennessee as the No. 2 seed. The winner of that region will come through the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville.
Gonzaga earned the No. 1 seed in the West with Michigan as the No. 2 seed. The finals will be played in Los Angeles.
