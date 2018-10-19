Kentucky's new $49 million baseball facility now has a name.

The UK Board of Trustees announced Friday that the new home of the Wildcats will be known as Kentucky Proud Park through a corporate sponsorship with Kentucky Farm Bureau to honor the state's farmers and agribusiness.

“Farmers and their families are deeply woven into the culture and heritage of our state,” UK Athletics Director Mitch Barnhart said. “As the Commonwealth’s flagship university, we are thrilled to honor that through the name of our new baseball stadium and pleased to have a partner in Kentucky Farm Bureau that feels the same way. We look forward to many, many wins in Kentucky Proud Park.”

The naming rights agreement to Kentucky Proud Park is signed to a term of up to 15 years, running through 2033.

Construction on the new park was completed in September. It features permanent seating for 2,500 fans as well as stone terraces, grass berms and a 360-degree concourse that will bring regular-season capacity to approximately 5,000.

“This is an exciting day for our program,” UK head coach Nick Mingione said. “We are incredibly grateful to have the support of Kentucky Farm Bureau, the Department of Agriculture and Kentucky Proud, who are committed to Kentucky and the people of the Commonwealth. We talk about ‘We Are UK’ all the time and that extends beyond our university to the people who make us proud to represent this state. Being able to showcase Kentucky Proud Park is an honor we don’t take lightly.”



