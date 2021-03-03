CatsIllustrated - Cats move to 6-0 with comeback win over Evansville

LEXINGTON, Ky. -- After playing with comfortable leads for most of the young season, Kentucky showed Wednesday it can also work from behind.

The Wildcats rallied on two occasions to defeat Evansville 8-5 on a sun-splashed day at Kentucky Proud Park and move to 6-0 on the season.

Freshman third baseman Reuben Church hit a two-run double in the bottom of the seventh inning to give UK the tying and go-ahead runs. The Tennessee native went 2-for-3 with three RBI in raising his season average to .529 with a team-high seven extra-base hits and nine RBI.

Kentucky won despite committing four errors and issuing a season-high four walks that helped stake Evansville to a 2-0 lead in the first inning and a 5-4 lead in the seventh.

The Cats mounted their winning rally with Austin Schultz singling and John Rhodes being hit by a pitch. Oraj Anu drew a walk to load the bases before Church smacked the first pitch he saw for a double into the left-centerfield gap, scoring Schultz and Rhodes to give UK the lead.

Pinch-hitter Trae Harmon added an insurance run with a sacrifice fly before the Cats handed matters over to relievers Daniel Harper and Sean Harney. Harper pitched a scoreless eighth, and Harney notched his third save of the season with an easy ninth.

Jimmy Ramsey (1-0) picked up the win after working the inning prior to the Cats' rally.

Austin Strickland started for the Cats, allowing three earned runs on four hits and two walks over four innings of work. The freshman right-hander struck out six.

In addition to Church's starring performance, UK also got two hits apiece from Coltyn Kessler, Schultz, and Anu. Rhodes added a double and scored two runs.

Evansville (3-5) got a leadoff homer from Danny Borgstrom to start the game among the Purple Aces' five hits on the day.

Kentucky returns to action on Friday in the opener of a three-game series against Ball State. First pitch is slated for 4 p.m. ET at Kentucky Proud Park.