{{ timeAgo('2019-02-17 17:05:57 -0600') }} baseball Edit

Cats move to 3-0 with sweep of Austin Peay

Jeff Drummond • CatsIllustrated.com
@JDrumUK
Managing Editor
Joined the Cats Illustrated staff in the summer of 2017. Veteran reporter and photographer who has covered UK sports dating back to 1987.

Junior college transfer Dalton Reed belts go-ahead home run, Kentucky feasts on Governors’ bullpen to post eight runs in final three innings.

Jaren Shelby and TJ Collett each had three hits and Dalton Reed ignited a late scoring explosion with a go-ahead home run Sunday as Kentucky capped a three-game sweep of Austin Peay to open the season.

Kentucky rallied from a 1-0 deficit in the sixth inning on the second home run of the season by Reed, a junior college transfer. His three-run shot sparked the Wildcats, who added eight more runs over the final three innings.

Reed had a big opening weekend fo the Cats, hitting two home runs and two doubles among his first five hits in a UK uniform. Shelby, another juco transfer, had seven hits in his first 14 at-bats. Collett also shined with two home runs and seven RBI in the sweep.

The Cats used a committee approach on the mound as seven pitchers combined to hold Austin Pay to a lone run on six hits. Dillon Marsh started for UK and allowed one run on two hits and no walks. The freshman left-hander struck out four.

Carson Coleman (1-0) earned the win with 1.1 innings of perfect relief work, striking out two of the four batters than he faced.

UP NEXT:

Feb. 22 – at No. 3 Texas Tech (7:30 p.m. ET; Lubbock, Texas; Texas Tech TV)

Feb. 23 – at No. 3 Texas Tech (3 p.m.; Lubbock, Texas; Fox Sports Southwest+)

Feb. 24 – at No. 3 Texas Tech (2 p.m.; Lubbock, Texas; Texas Tech TV)

