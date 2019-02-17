Jaren Shelby and TJ Collett each had three hits and Dalton Reed ignited a late scoring explosion with a go-ahead home run Sunday as Kentucky capped a three-game sweep of Austin Peay to open the season.

Kentucky rallied from a 1-0 deficit in the sixth inning on the second home run of the season by Reed, a junior college transfer. His three-run shot sparked the Wildcats, who added eight more runs over the final three innings.

Reed had a big opening weekend fo the Cats, hitting two home runs and two doubles among his first five hits in a UK uniform. Shelby, another juco transfer, had seven hits in his first 14 at-bats. Collett also shined with two home runs and seven RBI in the sweep.

The Cats used a committee approach on the mound as seven pitchers combined to hold Austin Pay to a lone run on six hits. Dillon Marsh started for UK and allowed one run on two hits and no walks. The freshman left-hander struck out four.

Carson Coleman (1-0) earned the win with 1.1 innings of perfect relief work, striking out two of the four batters than he faced.

UP NEXT:

Feb. 22 – at No. 3 Texas Tech (7:30 p.m. ET; Lubbock, Texas; Texas Tech TV)

Feb. 23 – at No. 3 Texas Tech (3 p.m.; Lubbock, Texas; Fox Sports Southwest+)

Feb. 24 – at No. 3 Texas Tech (2 p.m.; Lubbock, Texas; Texas Tech TV)