Elliott Curtis and Ryan Shinn each delivered a two-run single in the eighth inning Tuesday to help give the Wildcats a 6-4 comeback win over SIU-Edwardsville at Kentucky Proud Park.

Kentucky trailed 4-2 entering the eighth inning but loaded the bases with no outs prior to the big hits by Curtis and Shinn.

Daniel Harper (2-0) pitched the final 1.2 innings without surrendering a baserunner to nail down the win.

It marked the sixth late rally for the Kentucky (12-4) in the last nine games. The Cats have scored 24 runs in the seventh inning or later in those six victories. On the season, UK has scored 51 of its 109 runs after the sixth inning.

Curtis, Shinn and Coltyn Kessler each had two hits to lead the Cats at the plate.

Kentucky spoiled a solid pitching effort by the Cougars, who had held the UK lineup at bay for the first seven innings. Adam Drewery (1-1) took the loss for SIU-Edwardsville, allowing the first three runs in the eighth inning.

The Cats return to action Wednesday at home against Western Kentucky. First pitch is slated for 4 p.m. ET.