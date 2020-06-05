LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops said it's time for everyone to "get off the bench" when it comes to the Black Lives Matter movement as he led the Wildcats through downtown Lexington on Friday for a peaceful protest march.

"Generally speaking, for seven years, I've played things pretty tight to the vest on issues," the UK boss said from the steps of the Lexington-Fayette County Courthouse. "But not on this issue. Everybody has to get off the sideline and get in the game and be part of the solution.

"Black Lives Matter. They matter to me greatly. I just can't tell you how affected I was by it, and our players wanted to speak out, they wanted to do something, and I did as well, so we put this together."

The march came in the wake of national upheaval surrounding the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police on May 25, as well as -- closer to home -- the death of Louisville EMT Breonna Taylor at the hands of LMPD officers on March 13.

Lexington Police Chief Lawrence Weathers, a UK alum, joined the Cats for their march and spoke from the courthouse steps.

"I just want to say, this is impressive," he told the coaches and players. "As a graduate of UK, thank you for showing leadership."

Added Weathers: "Although it's probably not popular, I have to say this because of my profession and because of some of the things some of the people in my profession have done... We're sorry. But it can't just be words. We have to put it into action. We have to train for it. We have to live for it. We have to make sure that we make it right. When I see stuff like this, I know that the road, even if it's hard, we're going to have people to help lift us up, to help make things right."

Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton called the march "a huge statement."

"We all want a city where everyone feels they get fairness and justice," she added. "I'm so proud of all of you for your statement today."

Stoops said the event should help with his players' healing process.

"A lot of these guys are really hurting," he said.