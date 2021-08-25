Cats make first cut for five-star football prospect
Milton, Ga., defensive lineman Lebbeus Overton is the No. 7-ranked football player in the Rivals100 from the Class of 2023.Needless to say, he'll have just about his pick of any school in the count...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news