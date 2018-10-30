For the first time since the College Football Playoff rankings were established, Kentucky has earned a spot among the nation's elite teams.

The Wildcats were slated No. 9 in the initial CFP rankings of the season, released Tuesday night on ESPN.

Kentucky (7-1, 5-1 SEC) was one of four SEC teams in the Top 10. Alabama opened at No. 1, followed by LSU at No. 3 and Georgia at No. 6.

The Wildcats and Bulldogs will square off on Saturday at Kroger Field in Lexington to determine the SEC East division title. The winner will advance to face the West champion in the SEC championship game in Atlanta.

This year's semifinalists will play in the Orange Bowl and the Cotton Bowl. The winners will play for the national championship at Levi's Stadium in the San Francisco Bay area.

*****

CFP RANKINGS TOP 25:

1. Alabama (8-0)

2. Clemson (8-0)

3. LSU (7-1)

4. Notre Dame (8-0)

5. Michigan (7-1)

6. Georgia (7-1)

7. Oklahoma (7-1)

8. Washington State (7-1)

9. Kentucky (7-1)

10. Ohio State (7-1)

11. Florida (6-2)

12. UCF (7-0)

13. West Virginia (6-1)

14. Penn State (6-2)

15. Utah (6-2)

16. Iowa (6-2)

17. Texas (6-2)

18. Mississippi State (5-3)

19. Syracuse (6-2)

20. Texas A&M (5-3)

21. NC State (5-2)

22. Boston College (6-2)

23. Fresno State (7-1)

24. Iowa State (4-3)

25. Virginia (6-2)

*****

SEC BOWL TIES FOR 2018-19:

* College Football Playoff Semifinal: Cotton Bowl, Orange Bowl

* College Football Playoff Championship: Bay Area

* Sugar Bowl vs. Big 12

* Citrus Bowl vs. Big Ten or ACC

* Fiesta Bowl

* Peach Bowl

NOTE: The highest-ranked conference champion from the American Athletic, Conference USA, MAC, Mountain West and Sun Belt will go to either the Fiesta Bowl or the Peach Bowl.

The SEC will then assign teams in this order:

* Liberty Bowl vs. Big 12

* Belk Bowl vs. ACC

* Music City Bowl vs. ACC or Big Ten

* Outback Bowl vs. Big Ten

* TaxSlayer Bowl vs. ACC or Big Ten

* Texas Bowl vs. Big 12

* Birmingham Bowl vs. American Athletic

* Independence Bowl vs. ACC