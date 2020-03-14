We're getting close to the end of the 2020 Cats Illustrated Mock UK Football Draft.

Here's an update with Rounds 21 and 22 with accompanying thoughts from the draft managers.

ROUND 21

Travis Graf (Pick 61): EARNEST SANDERS

"Personally, I think Sanders has the highest long-term upside of any receiver on Kentucky’s roster. Standing at 6-foot-2, 190 pounds, Sanders already has a nice frame as he steps foot on campus. I’ve asked multiple Kentucky signees who they think the sleeper of the class is and who they think the most athletic player in the class is, and their answer for both is Earnest Sanders. Sanders is an elite athlete on the field and he throws down thunderous dunks on the basketball court. Despite not camping, he still had offers from schools like Penn State, Michigan State. Minnesota and others."

Justin Rowland (Pick 62): JAKE POPE

"Pope will be my final offensive lineman. The others I've selected are Landon Young, Naasir Watkins, Austin Dotson, and Nick Lewis. There will have to be some position shuffling and frankly I'm not sure who would be best suited to play center but I've managed to fill out the all-important offensive line with a group that's just about as experienced and talented as I think you could given that you're dividing one actual roster between three teams. Pope seemed like a prototypical tackle prospect coming out of Florida a couple of classes ago and the S&C program has already done a lot of good for him."

Jeff Drummond (Pick 63): DEMARCUS HARRIS

"A number of factors led to all three of us being patient with the wide receiver position. For starters, we didn't have much to go on from the 2019 season after the Cats wound up in an emergency quarterback situation with Lynn Bowden Jr. Kentucky played a couple of games with single-digit pass attempts, so the receiver corps weren't able to show us what they were really capable of doing. The Cats have a lot of guys with strong potential and not much separation on the depth chart, so we could wait until these last rounds to scoop them up. Harris is one of those guys. The 6-foot-1, 181-pound Florida native is reportedly having a very nice spring so far. Eddie Gran told us to keep an eye on him last season. He's a kid who put up crazy numbers as a high school senior, catching 73 balls for 1,582 yards and 16 touchdowns in the competitive Sunshine State."





ROUND 22

Drummond (Pick 64): AKEEM HAYES

"I'll go with another receiver with this pick, the speedy and elusive Hayes. The sophomore product of Florida will be a nice slot option for me alongside Allen Dailey and Demarcus Harris, and he can also contribute on special teams in the return game. He doesn't have the bulk of a Lynn Bowden Jr., but the UK staff is hoping he can bring some of those splash plays to the table. His explosiveness will be something the Cats will want to take advantage of in 2020."

Rowland (Pick 65): B.J. ALEXANDER

"Right now I'm just filling out my receiving corps. Alexander has been in the program for a little while and he'll join Clevan Thomas and Bryce Oliver, two potential starters, as targets for Terry Wilson on my squad. At this point I'm not sure anybody knows a whole lot about what they're getting because a lot of these guys haven't made an impact yet and we're going on limited knowledge, so as usual I will go with guys who have been in the program a little while longer."

Graf (Pick 66): BEAU ALLEN

"After scouting him last fall, Allen is the most accurate quarterback that Kentucky has on their roster. He doesn’t have the biggest arm, but can make every short and intermediate throw on the field. Every running back and wide receiver on my roster is a threat to make plays in those areas of the field, so I was willing to wait to draft Allen, a quarterback who can spread the wealth to my skill players."





ROSTER CHECKS

Team Graf

OL Drake Jackson

DB Davonte Robinson

LB Boogie Watson

OL Luke Fortner

WR Josh Ali

DL Phil Hoskins

DL Marquan McCall

DB Cedrick Dort

OL Kenneth Horsey

LB JJ Weaver

DL Kordell Looney

WR Michael Drennen

OL Jeremy Flax

LB Jared Casey

WR Isaiah Epps

LB KD McDaniel

RB Jutahn McClain

DB Tyrell Ajian

OL Eli Cox

DB Jalen Geiger

WR Earnest Sanders

QB Beau Allen

Team Rowland

QB Terry Wilson

OL Landon Young

DL/LB Josh Paschal

LB Jamin Davis

DB Brandin Echols

RB Kavosiey Smoke

LB Jordan Wright

OL Naasir Watkins

DB Yusuf Corker

DB Quandre Mosely

DL Davoan Hawkins

DL Abule Abadi-Fitzgerald

OL Austin Dotson

TE Keaton Upshaw

WR Clevan Thomas

WR Bryce Oliver

OL Nick Lewis

DB Taj Dodson

RB Travis Tisdale

DL Cavon Butler

OL Jake Pope

WR B.J. Alexander

Team Drummond

OL Darian Kinnard

DL Quinton Bohanna

LB DeAndre Square

LB Chris Oats

RB AJ Rose

RB Chris Rodriguez

DB Kelvin Joseph

DL Justin Rogers

TE Justin Rigg

OL Quintin Wilson

DB Jamari Brown

DB Moses Douglass

QB Sawyer Smith

LB Xavier Peters

DB MJ Devonshire

WR Allen Dailey

OL John Young

OL RJ Adams

LB Marquez Bembry

DL Qua Mahone

WR Demarcus Harris

WR Akeem Hayes