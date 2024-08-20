Despite a setback to one of the most promising young players in the position group, Kentucky likes how its receiver corps is shaping up heading into the 2024 college football season.

The Wildcats feature a pair of proven veterans in the form of Barion Brown and Dane Key, and they're speaking in glowing terms of the depth that has been developed in camp with players like sophomore Anthony Brown-Stephens and transfer portal additions Ja'Mori Maclin and Fred Farrier.

"Both of those guys have done a tremendous job, they really have," Hamdan said of Brown-Stephens and Farrier in particular. "Fred's probably been one of our most consistent wide receivers throughout camp. Runs precise routes. Makes plays on the ball. Tough on the perimeter. We're extremely fortunate to have him.

"Anthony Brown is one of the best ball-in-hand guys we've had. He's got electricity on the outside, carrying the football. We're going to use a lot of those guys, in and out."

Added new UK receivers coach Daikiel Shorts: "They've worked their tails off. That's one of the things I'm most happy about coming out of this camp... They allow us to coach them hard."

Brown, a 5-foot-10, 176-pound sophomore from Springfield, Ohio, played in 13 games as a reserve last season and caught five passes for 44 yards and one score.

He said the game has "slowed down" for him this season, making it easier to just go make plays in camp. "Intensity. Just coming out here with a great mindset and being intense when I'm out here."

The 6-foor-1, 182-pound Farrier, a former Franklin County standout who transferred to UK after beginning his college career at UAB, quickly won the staff over with his focus and work ethic.

"A certain level of consistency and toughness," Hamdan said of Farrier. "So much about that position is always about top-end speed and short-area quickness, but what's never forgotten is a guy that knows exactly what he's doing and makes tough plays. I think that's first and foremost with him."

They have even impressed Barion Brown, who might be one of the most explosive players in the SEC going into the season.

"They're dynamic," he said. "... Love AB and Fred. Great ballplayers."

The development of that duo -- to go along with the more proven commodity in Maclin, a former SEC receiver at Missouri who caught 57 passes for 1,004 yards and 11 touchdowns last season at North Texas -- gives UK a lot of confidence in the targets new quarterback Brock Vandagriff will be throwing to this season.

It also helps ease the sting of losing a potential difference-maker in freshman wideout Hardley Gilmore, who broke his collarbone last week after a tremendous spring and summer. He is expected to miss at least half of the season, according to UK head coach Mark Stoops.

"You guys know I've talked about Hardley a lot," Hamdan said. "He is, in my opinion, as complete a young receiver as I've been around."



