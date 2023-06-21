Kentucky picked up its second commitment of the day when three-star Macon (Ga.) Westside defensive back Jiquavious Marshall announced via Twitter that he will play for the Wildcats.

Marshall (6-5, 189, 4.5) is a long, athletic prospect who is projected to play cornerback by the UK staff. The position had been something of a mystery to this point in the recruiting year by the Cats, but he recently made an unofficial visit to Lexington and now expects to return for an official in the near future.

The Peach State star was also receiving heavy interest from Florida State, Michigan, Georgia Tech, Duke, Virginia, West Virginia, Nebraska, Pittsburgh, and a host of other DI programs.

Marshall, who had 548 yards and six touchdowns as a receiver and 31 tackles and two interceptions as a two-way junior standout, is being recruited by UK cornerbacks coach Chris Collins.

Earlier on Wednesday, three-star Davie (Fla.) Tovani Mizell announced his verbal commitment to the Cats.

Kentucky now has eight verbal commitments for 2024. Marshall is only the second to come on the defensive side of the ball, joining fellow Georgian Antwan Smith, a defensive end from Atlanta.



