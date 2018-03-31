Moses Douglass , a Kentucky legacy and one of the top football prospects in Ohio, verbally committed to UK according to multiple sources.

In a big boost to its 2019 recruiting class, Kentucky's football program landed a commitment from a four-star prospect on Saturday.

The Rivals250 prospect has visited UK multiple times in recent weeks.

Douglass is ranked the No. 17 safety in the Class of 2019 according to Rivals.com. He's ranked the No. 7 prospect in Ohio.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound safety from Springfield (Ohio) is the son of Moe Douglass, the coach at Springfield and a former Kentucky football player himself.



