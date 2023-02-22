Kentucky withstood a major charge by Florida at the end of both halves on Wednesday and escaped Gainesville with its third consecuitve resume-boosting Quad-1 victory.

Oscar Tshiebwe scored 25 points on a 12-for-13 shooting night, Jacob Toppin tallied 19 points and pulled down 11 rebounds, and Chris Livingston gave UK a second double-double with a 10-point, 15-rebound effort in the Wildcats' 82-74 win over the Gators.

The path to victory was more difficult than those numbers might suggest.

Kentucky (19-9, 10-5 SEC) saw Florida wipe out a 15-point lead in the first half with a 22-6 run going into halftime. Then, after building an 11-point lead with 3:43 left in the game, the Cats had to withstand a 9-0 spurt by the Gators to make this one a nail-biter.

Freshman wing Chris Livingston converted a three-point play off an offensive rebound with 46 remaining that proved to be the difference. It gave the Cats a five-point cushion, and they converted six of their seven free throws in the closing seconds to seal the victory.

"Chris Livingston was ridicuous today," Kentucky head coach John Calipari said. "But he's been ridiculous for the last couple of weeks... His stuff is the energy, the diving on the floor and going after rebounds with two hands. He's been a monster."

Rebounding was a major key to the outcome. Kentucky almost doubled Florida on the glass, holding a 40-21 advantage. The Cats did that despite the nation's leading rebounder, Tshiebwe, pulling down only four.

Florida (14-14, 7-8 SEC) played without 7-footer Colin Castleton, its leading scorer who was out with a broken hand. Guard Riley Kugel did his best to pick up the slack, scoring 24 points. Kowacie Reeves added 16 for the Gators.

Kentucky was also shorthanded, playing another game without injured guards Sahvir Wheeler (ankle) and CJ Fredrick (hand).

"It's a good win. This time of year, on the road, you just win and move on. Change my clothes, get on the plane, and get out of here," Calipari said.

*****

In this "Rapid Recap" feature, we touch on some quick-hitters from the UK victory...

KEY MOMENT:

Florida trimmed an 11-point Kentucky lead down to just two with 1:12 remaining, and it looked like the Cats might be on the ropes with their next offensive possession struggling to find a good look at the basket. Cason Wallace missed a 3-pointer from the top of the key, but Chris Livingston was there to grab the offensive rebound and put the ball back in the hoop while drawing a foul. He made the free throw to give the Cats some breathing room at 77-72 with 46 seconds remaining. Kentucky sealed the win with an 8-2 run to end it.

GAME BALL:

Chris Livingston, Kentucky - At this point, someone is going to have to come up with a sweet effort to yank this honor away from the Cats' freshman swingman. For the third straight game, he came up with the biggest plays to help UK win against a solid opponent. On Saturday against Tennessee, Livingston became only the third teammate to outrebound Oscar Tshiebwe during his career at UK. On Wednesday, he duplicated that feat, grabbing a career-high 15 boards to go along with 10 points in a second straight double-double.

BY THE NUMBERS:

4 - Kentucky players have scored 25 or more points against Florida in back to back games in Gainesville during their career with the Cats: Cliff Hagan (1952, 1954), Dan Issel (1969, 1970), Kevin Grevey (1973, 1974), and Oscar Tshiebwe (2022, 2023)

15-0 - The Wildcats' advantage in second-chance points. UK won the battle on the glass 40-21.

53% - Field goal percentage for UK. Oscar Tshiebwe contributed heavily to that figure, going 12-of-13 and becoming the first player in program history to have only one miss in a game in which he attempted at least 13 shots.

61st - Member of Kentucky's 1,000-Point Club, Oscar Tshiebwe, who reached the milestone with a bucket late in the first half.

109-41 - Kentucky's lead in the all-time series against Florida, including a 24-9 mark under John Calipari.

QUOTABLE:

"We're finally starting to throw some daggers at other teams who have been throwing them at us all year." -- UK head coach John Calipari

UP NEXT:

Kentucky returns home to Rupp Arena for a Saturday matchup with Auburn. The Tigers (18-9, 8-6 SEC) are playing at home tonight against Ole Miss. Tipoff for UK and Auburn is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET on CBS.